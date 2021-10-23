AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23

1 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Dynamite wasted absolutely no time getting right to the action with Danielson vs. Rhodes. The two future Hall of Famers shook hands as the crowd started going wild before they even locked up.

They kept it basic at first with some standard lockups and takedowns. Danielson put Rhodes in a bow and arrow but he was too close to the ropes to keep it applied.

Rhodes nailed him with a hard left hand, but Bryan knocked him out of the ring and hit a suicide dive. The Natural hit a senton from the apron for a two-count.

Rhodes brought Danielson to the top rope and hit a beautiful superplex for another near-fall. The American Dragon tried to start a sequence but Rhodes hit his trademark snap powerslam to stop him in his tracks.

Danielson forced him down to the mat for the LaBell lock but had to break when Rhodes grabbed the ropes. He stomped Rhodes' head a few times before setting up for the running knee. Rhodes turned him inside out with a clothesline and spiked him with a piledriver for a close two-count.

Danielson was able to score the win with a guillotine after the ref called for the bell once Rhodes passed out.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Other than a couple of minor timing issues and missteps, this was an outstanding match between two veterans who have reputations for putting on amazing performances.

Rhodes appeared to be a little slower at times, which helped him tell the story of an aging Superstar who can still go in the ring but also has his limits.

Danielson has yet to lose a match in AEW. It's going to be interesting to see which star finally hands him his first loss. Whoever gets that spot will get a huge push out of it.