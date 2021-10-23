AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 23October 23, 2021
For the second week in a row, All Elite Wrestling held its weekly episode of Dynamite on Saturday instead of its usual time on Wednesday.
While this seems like it would work against AEW to have a show outside its usual timeslot, the weekend shows have been well-received by fans who don't have to wake up in the morning and go to work.
Following their confrontation on Rampage, Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black met for their third and what could be the final match of their feud.
The ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament also continued with week with two matches. Bryan Danielson took on Dustin Rhodes, and Lance Archer battled Eddie Kingston.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of Saturday night Dynamite.
Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes
Dynamite wasted absolutely no time getting right to the action with Danielson vs. Rhodes. The two future Hall of Famers shook hands as the crowd started going wild before they even locked up.
They kept it basic at first with some standard lockups and takedowns. Danielson put Rhodes in a bow and arrow but he was too close to the ropes to keep it applied.
Rhodes nailed him with a hard left hand, but Bryan knocked him out of the ring and hit a suicide dive. The Natural hit a senton from the apron for a two-count.
Rhodes brought Danielson to the top rope and hit a beautiful superplex for another near-fall. The American Dragon tried to start a sequence but Rhodes hit his trademark snap powerslam to stop him in his tracks.
Danielson forced him down to the mat for the LaBell lock but had to break when Rhodes grabbed the ropes. He stomped Rhodes' head a few times before setting up for the running knee. Rhodes turned him inside out with a clothesline and spiked him with a piledriver for a close two-count.
Danielson was able to score the win with a guillotine after the ref called for the bell once Rhodes passed out.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Other than a couple of minor timing issues and missteps, this was an outstanding match between two veterans who have reputations for putting on amazing performances.
Rhodes appeared to be a little slower at times, which helped him tell the story of an aging Superstar who can still go in the ring but also has his limits.
Danielson has yet to lose a match in AEW. It's going to be interesting to see which star finally hands him his first loss. Whoever gets that spot will get a huge push out of it.
Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
The AEW TBS Championship tournament got going this week with the first match between Ruby Soho and Penelope Ford.
As soon as Soho hit the ring, Ford attacked her to try to get an unfair advantage. She threw Soho to the corner and stomped her down before hitting a front handspring into a spear.
The Runaway recovered and hit a running kick to the face for a quick two-count. The Bunny skipped her way down and tried to interfere, but Soho was able to avoid her. Ford took advantage of the situation and sent her into the ring post.
We returned from the break to see Soho starting to make a comeback after spending a long time on defense. Ford leapfrogged her in the corner and hit a cutter for another near-fall.
Ford nailed a spinning kick before dropping Soho with a gutbuster. Soho was able to roll her up for the win out of nowhere.
Grade: B
Analysis
Did this match have a couple of sloppy moments? Yes. Did they make up for them with some great spots? Absolutely.
Soho's talents have been well-documented but people need to start acknowledging the greatness of Ford. She has improved so much and quietly become one of the most versatile performers in the women's division.
This was a fun match that included some unique moves and showcased the talents of both women well.