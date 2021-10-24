NBA's 24 Under 24 Rankings: Who Follows Luka, Tatum in Next-Gen Rankings?

0 of 24

Nikki Boertman/Associated Press

The NBA has arguably never been loaded with as much promising young talent as it is right now. Between the college game, the international game and the increased viability of other avenues like the G League to bring young players into the league, there's a wider pipeline than there's ever been.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, roughly once a month, B/R will be ranking the 24 best players under 24 years old and highlighting some of the league's most exciting newcomers.

Rankings going into the season are decided based on a combination of past production and future projections. They will be adjusted and moved based on current production and best guess on how their overall standing in the league will evolve.

A note: For the inaugural edition of this list, incoming rookies will not be included. We have no doubt the likes of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and others in the 2021 draft class will be in the mix throughout the year, but it's tough to place them without an existing body of work at the NBA level.