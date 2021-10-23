Hit Row Debuts, Brock Lesnar Targets Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out at the top of the show, and The Tribal Chief immediately asked his advocate whether he was holding the title for him or Lesnar. The look on Heyman's face was one of nervousness and fear.

He told Heyman that he was not good at his job after the way he screwed up at Crown Jewel when he threw the belt in the ring right between Reigns and Lesnar. The champ said that, thankfully, he is the best of the best and still gave The Beast a whooping.

He revealed that The Beast sent out a threat via Twitter and that he was more than happy to hand him another beating. He was about to leave before Lesnar's music hit, and he came out looking like a big, furious lumberjack.

They fought in and out of the ring until Lesnar hit the champ with the steel steps. The Usos prevented him from putting The Tribal Chief through a table, but they couldn't save themselves from being thrown around like rag dolls. It took WWE official Adam Pearce and the whole roster to stop the fight.

It is crystal clear that this feud is nowhere near its conclusion. Lesnar still wants the title, Heyman's allegiances are still in question and Reigns is going to want revenge for being made to look like a fool.

Survivor Series is set for November 21, but with Pearce announcing that Lesnar is suspended indefinitely for his actions, a more likely scenario would be the rematch taking place on WWE's New Year's Day show, Day 1.

The news of the suspension brought The Beast back to the ring. He got in Pearce's face and made him repeat himself before delivering two F-5s.

Suspending Lesnar allows WWE to book the usual Raw vs. SmackDown bouts for Survivor Series while keeping this feud in its back pocket. If the Reigns and Lesnar don't have another bout at Day 1, the odds of the latter showing up during the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match will go way up.