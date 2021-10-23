UFC Fight Night 196: Costa vs. Vettori Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC Fight Night 196 main event between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa is literally a little bigger than expected.

The highly anticipated middleweight matchup between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori had to be bumped up to a 195-pound catchweight bout when it became apparent Costa couldn't make the 185-pound limit. Then it was turned all the way up to a light heavyweight fight after he failed to make the new catchweight.

Because of Vetttori's willingness to fight Costa at any weight, the main event will push forward as scheduled, with Vettori receiving a significant chunk of Costa's potential winnings.

The co-main event is a chance for lightweight prospect Grant Dawson to shine. He will meet Ricky Glenn in the penultimate fight looking to extend his winning streak to nine.

Here's a look at the complete card along with a closer look at the night's biggest bouts.