Hot Take: WWE Must Use King of the Ring Gimmick to Turn Xavier Woods Heel

WWE

Xavier Woods is the heel WWE needs at this point in time.

Woods is the 2021 King of the Ring after his upset victory over Finn Balor at Thursday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. That's an angle WWE could go predictably cheesy with, giving him a happy-go-lucky babyface solo run to match the runs his New Day companions have enjoyed in recent years.

Or it could get creative and feast, giving fans some of the most memorable feuds and moments in a long time.

The King of the Ring final at Crown Jewel itself spawned this idea. Had things not unfolded in a certain manner, it probably wouldn't even cross one's mind.

But after Woods' upset of Balor, he celebrated by himself.

Longtime fans know how strange this is—the New Day has celebrated everything together. When Big E or Kofi Kingston enjoyed massive successes, Woods was always there to support them, and vice versa for when he's had tag team success.

But nobody was there for Woods. And we know at least Big E was in Saudi Arabia because he defended his championship in a thriller of a match against Drew McIntyre. So at the least, one of his friends could have come out to celebrate.

They didn't, and it opens the door for some amazing storyline possibilities. Woods is the type of character who will say it isn't a big deal if it gets brought up, but he will feel miffed about it. He finally achieved some major solo success after mostly being restricted to the tag division and being a cheerleader of sorts for his bigger, more popular New Day compatriots. That they weren't there for his crowning achievement as a solo WWE Superstar so far is bound to create some sort of animosity.

So why not package that with the usual power corrupts-type angle? Woods could let the crown and modicum of individual success go to his head. And the first thing he could do is lash out at Kingston, his fellow SmackDown Superstar.

This would accomplish many things at once. First, it would give Kingston something meaningful to do. He was at his best when serving as underdog, fan-favorite champion. He would be in a similar role here. But fans could at least respect Woods' point in the feud too as that heel everyone cheers too.

Even better, it lends the blue brand something else beyond the Roman Reigns vs. the world storyline. It would give the upcoming pay-per-views and even weekly broadcasts a personal dynamic it wouldn't otherwise have.

It sure doesn't hurt that Woods would be amazing at playing the heel. His character work over the years has been top-notch, and seeing him suddenly flip the script and embrace a heel turn would create must-see material. Also not hurting the idea? The fact that Kingston is incredible at making his opponents look powerful and dominant when he's on the losing side of things.

And yes, Big E technically resides on Raw. But this is WWE—the company could make up an excuse to ship off Woods to Raw at the drop of a hat. If this hypothetical heel run sees Woods dominate Kinston, he could become a main event player in the title scene.

Because that's what the King of the Ring should be all about, right? If an established solo star isn't winning the tournament, the star winning it better get established. And what better way to establish Woods as a solo star for good than to involve him in an incredibly personal feud with Big E over one of the promotion's top titles?

This Woods-Big E rivalry doesn't have to happen right now, but looking at the post-draft roster, it's not like there are a ton of credible, refreshing challengers for Big E's title anyway.

Fans are bound to be terribly worried about breaking up New Day. It has been a major concern for years, yet the group has endured, seemingly against all odds.

But this sort of angle doesn't have to mean a permanent breakup. In time, after proving his mettle as a loner, Woods could see the error of his ways and seek forgiveness from his friends. Think of the attention and feel-good vibes WWE could command whenever it wanted by teasing New Day reunions. It's comparable, if not better, then the same reunion-test treatment The Shield got for years.

It all projects as an amazing ride for all involved, never mind the fans. The crown going to Woods' head and his undoubtedly top-tier heel work, with personal storylines assisting in helping to make a new main event star, would mean everybody wins. WWE lacks more than one or two reasons for fans to tune in to weekly broadcasts as it is, so adding this sort of drama to the mix with a beloved group would work wonders.

Maybe this is what WWE has in mind with Woods winning the tournament and being out there alone. Maybe those in control don't even realize what they might have stumbled into with the way things have unfolded.

Woods will crush any role he's given. But it's hard not to see the opportunity here and wonder about what could be one of the most interesting modern runs at a time when WWE loves to play it way too safe.