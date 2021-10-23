What's Next for Brock Lesnar and Goldberg After WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results?

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

After another wild edition of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe has shifted its attention to what comes next for former world champions Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

On one hand, Goldberg decimated Bobby Lashley to avenge the brutal attack of his son at SummerSlam. On the other, Lesnar was defeated after Roman Reigns and The Usos did everything in their power to keep him down.

Here are the best-case scenarios for both Lesnar and Goldberg after Crown Jewel.

What's Next for Brock Lesnar?

The storyline between Lesnar and Reigns has been incredible since The Beast returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam, despite wrestling fans almost unanimously despising the previous interactions between the Superstars.

This time around, though, Reigns is the company's strongest heel character and on top of his game, while Lesnar is the triumphant returning face set to take down the champion and his empire. What makes the program great is Paul Heyman.

Unlike the previous installments of the Reigns-Lesnar feud, the two men are fighting over the Universal Championship, but the real prize seems to be Heyman's services. With questions about where his loyalty lies, the ending of the Crown Jewel only fueled speculation about which star the advocate is working with moving forward.

After his devastating loss in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar swore that he would be on Friday's SmackDown with the intention of destroying Reigns, creating anticipation for the show. The Beast wants the world title and the services of Heyman, so this storyline is far from over.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While WWE's storytelling usually stinks, the interactions between Lesnar, Reigns and Heyman have made this one of the best storylines in the company's history.

What's Next for Goldberg?

The brutal match between Goldberg and Lashley at Crown Jewel was much better than anyone felt it deserved to be, and it made both Superstars look strong. While their matches have been good, the feud between Goldberg and Lashley should be now be over.

With both men earning a victory over the other and WWE Creative's affinity for 50-50 booking, the best-case scenario would be Goldberg moving on to another challenge.

After watching WWE champion Big E successfully defeat Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, the writing is on the wall for the titleholder to receive a massive challenge from a bona fide legend in Goldberg.

Big E has voiced his desire to work a program with the former WCW champion, citing his desire to see "big meaty men slapping meat," a statement that has become a rallying cry for fans and the leader of the New Day.

Goldberg is perennially in the world championship scene, so the WWE Universe expects to see him fighting a top star at a major PPV when he is around. While Big E will be wrapped up with Reigns at Survivor Series, Goldberg calling out the WWE champion the night after that event in November would set the stage for a feud that lasts throughout winter.

With WWE's desire to give Big E credibility as a champion and Goldberg's constant spot in the world title scene, this feud is a no-brainer. The only caveat is that Goldberg should not beat Big E for the title at any point in the storyline.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).