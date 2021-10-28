Updated Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: allelitewrestling.com

Full Gear 2021 has an opportunity to be a huge night for All Elite Wrestling. It could even match the expectations that surrounded this year's All Out.

The main event is already set as one of the most anticipated rematches in AEW's short history, Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page. It will be a monumental clash of two of the brand's original top stars.

Britt Baker will face one of the rising stars in the women's division, Tay Conti, and The Lucha Bros will battle FTR in a tag team match for the ages.

While these matches are set for Nov. 13, there's plenty hanging in the balance. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will end at the pay-per-view, and the TBS Championship Tournament could also be determined that night.

Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole all are yet to be announced for big matches at the show, and there is plenty of opportunity for something special with each competitor.

This show is already stacked, and more than half the card is still unknown. What will happen next? Only time will tell, but predicting this card is an exercise in trying to make the most of a loaded roster.