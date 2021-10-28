Updated Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2021 Match Card

Updated Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2021 Match CardOctober 28, 2021
Full Gear 2021 has an opportunity to be a huge night for All Elite Wrestling. It could even match the expectations that surrounded this year's All Out.
The main event is already set as one of the most anticipated rematches in AEW's short history, Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page. It will be a monumental clash of two of the brand's original top stars.
Britt Baker will face one of the rising stars in the women's division, Tay Conti, and The Lucha Bros will battle FTR in a tag team match for the ages.
While these matches are set for Nov. 13, there's plenty hanging in the balance. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will end at the pay-per-view, and the TBS Championship Tournament could also be determined that night.
Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole all are yet to be announced for big matches at the show, and there is plenty of opportunity for something special with each competitor.
This show is already stacked, and more than half the card is still unknown. What will happen next? Only time will tell, but predicting this card is an exercise in trying to make the most of a loaded roster.
Confirmed Undercard
Minneapolis Street Fight: Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (w/ Dan Lambert) & Men of the Year
The Inner Circle have failed at every turn against American Top Team. However, no match matters more to Chris Jericho's crew than the one at Full Gear.
Sammy Guevara has been a huge focus for the company lately. He dethroned the dominant Miro and has defeated Ethan Page to retain the TNT Championship. This should be his moment, even if AEW has plans for Dan Lambert and his MMA crew beyond this bout.
Page and Scorpio Sky have already gained quite a bit from this alliance, and they will still be contention for a future AEW Tag Team Championship match soon.
Prediction: Inner Circle wins.
MJF (w/ Wardlow) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting)
This feud has been built quickly to a fever pitch. MJF and Darby Allin are two of the best young stars in AEW, and either could pick up a win at Full Gear. Of the two, though, the former TNT champion feels like he has earned a win over the cocky leader of The Pinnacle.
However, if Hangman wins the AEW World Championship, MJF could be next in line to face him. It seems most likely that this feud will last at least a few months, though, and it should be Allin's time first to get some revenge for MJF's early antics.
Prediction: Allin wins.
Confirmed Title Matches
AEW Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers (c) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)
Two of the best tag teams in the world will clash for the biggest prize in AEW. This will be the first time in a long while that The Young Bucks will not be in this spot. However, the company has found the perfect tag teams for the moment.
Lucha Bros are still early in their title reign while FTR have already stolen one pair of championships from Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. This could well be the match of the night, but the result does not seem to be in question.
Prediction: Lucha Brothers retain AEW Tag Team Championships.
AEW Women's Championship: Britt Baker (c) (w/ Rebel and Jamie Hayter) vs. Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay)
There is no champion dominating their division quite like Britt Baker. She has defeated the absolute best at every stage and remains the most-over woman in the company.
However, Conti is a reliable star who has earned this opportunity. At some point in the future, she will be champion, but this is the DMD era, and the Brazilian has not been built to dethrone Baker at this time.
Prediction: Baker retains AEW Women's Championship.
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) (w/ Don Callis) vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page
This is the match AEW fans have waited so long for. In many ways, this was the contest that has been promised since the first day of the company's existence. Page was nearly the first AEW world heavyweight champion, but he has had to wait until now for his second shot.
Fans are behind The Cowboy more than anyone else in AEW, including CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. He is the star AEW needs to crown. While Kenny Omega has held the title with pride and had many incredible matches, he should be facing his match on Nov. 13.
Prediction: Hangman wins and becomes the new AEW world champion.
Grudge Matches
Buy-In: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW began to build the story of Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a match that seemingly had no story behind it. After two fights between the two, though, it is hard not to get excited for the third.
While it isn't guaranteed the two women will get a spot on the packed Full Gear card, this rivalry has legs and both women have the chemistry to steal the show before it even begins.
Deeb needs this win more than Shida. Few have her talent, and only injuries have kept her from a major run in the women's division that should be coming.
Prediction: Deeb wins.
Adam Cole (w/ The Young Bucks) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)
It would not make sense for Adam Cole to miss Full Gear after his big debut at All Out, and he has built a rivalry with Jungle Boy that deserves a rematch at the PPV.
While The Elite member has dominated AEW to date, it is clear how much he respects the company and what built it. He has picked up a victory over the young star already, so a rematch should go to one of AEW's earliest signings.
Prediction: Jungle Boy wins.
Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) and PAC vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose Garcia)
Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black has been one of the biggest feuds in AEW over the past few months while PAC has been the star to introduce Andrade to a new audience. Both matches were great, so a tag team bout should be equally as good.
After taking losses to both Cody and PAC in recent weeks, it's time for The House of Black to regain momentum. This can be a chance to establish Black and Andrade as a dangerous alliance both apart and together.
Prediction: House of Black wins.
Money Matches
CM Punk vs. Miro
It would not be a major AEW show without CM Punk. At the moment, his trajectory is not clear for Full Gear, but there is another heel who could be in the perfect position to face him.
Miro disappeared from TV after losing the TNT Championship, but he has promised his wrath could be directed at everyone. Who better for him to target after such a loss than the biggest star in AEW?
Miro is unlikely to win as The Best in the World is building an undefeated streak, but he is the first who can actually defeat Punk.
Prediction: Punk wins.
AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
The tournament is currently at the semifinals stage where Jon Moxley will fight Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson will challenge Eddie Kingston.
From the start, though, it looked like this tournament would end with the two biggest stars in the final.
Moxley vs. Danielson is a money match at any time, but it is even bigger with a future title shot on the line. The former AEW world champion has teased a potential heel turn recently with his violent actions, and he will likely play that role against The American Dragon.
With Hangman likely to become champion, he should fight a dangerous Moxley early while Bryan can put over one of the originals to bet on AEW.
Prediction: Moxley wins to become No. 1 contender to AEW World Championship.
TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (w/ Money Mark Sterling) vs. Ruby Soho
The TBS Championship is important for AEW as a second opportunity for the women's division. This is a chance to make a second big female star on the roster. The two women most in line for that shot are Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho.
Since she arrived in AEW, Cargill has been established as a dominant star. She has not been defeated and will likely run straight to the finals, even against Thunder Rosa. But Soho will be a huge test and would be a worthy TBS champion as well. It will be close.
Prediction: Cargill wins to become the first TBS champion.