MLB Playoffs 2021: Updated Championship Series, Bracket, Schedule, Predictions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Dodgers exploded back into the NLCS Thursday night with a decisive, dominant victory over the Atlanta Braves that had the home team's fans remembering disappointing postseasons of years past. An uphill climb awaits the reigning world champions, who still need two win two more against the Braves in order to advance.

In the ALCS, the Houston Astros are one win away from sending the Boston Red Sox home and returning to the World Series for the third time in the last decade.

With the Fall Classic upcoming and championship aspirations in view for the postseason's four remaining teams, prepare for the upcoming games with this look at the updated bracket, schedule and predictions for the remainder of the championship series.