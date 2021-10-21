Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 1

0 of 3

The majority of the top NBA players received a clean bill of health to start the 2021-22 season.

Zion Williamson and Pascal Siakam were the only high-volume players who suffered injuries that occurred in preseason. Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Klay Thompson are all recovering from long-term injuries.

The frontcourt positions are where fantasy basketball players need to find the ideal injury replacements while Williamson and Siakam are out.

Fantasy players also need reinforcements at guard, but for different reasons. Ben Simmons was suspended one game by the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kyrie Irving is not playing with the Brooklyn Nets because of the New York state vaccine mandate.

Finding replacements for any player early on can be tough, but a few ideal options may come about in the coming days as we get a better idea of team quality and rotations.