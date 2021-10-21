Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 1

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 1October 21, 2021
The majority of the top NBA players received a clean bill of health to start the 2021-22 season.
Zion Williamson and Pascal Siakam were the only high-volume players who suffered injuries that occurred in preseason. Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Klay Thompson are all recovering from long-term injuries.
The frontcourt positions are where fantasy basketball players need to find the ideal injury replacements while Williamson and Siakam are out.
Fantasy players also need reinforcements at guard, but for different reasons. Ben Simmons was suspended one game by the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kyrie Irving is not playing with the Brooklyn Nets because of the New York state vaccine mandate.
Finding replacements for any player early on can be tough, but a few ideal options may come about in the coming days as we get a better idea of team quality and rotations.
Mo Bamba, C, Orlando
The Orlando Magic will not steal many NBA headlines this season, but they could have some fantasy basketball gems on their roster.
Mo Bamba started his season off with 18 points, four assists and four rebounds in a double-digit loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
The most intriguing part of his performance was the three three-pointers that he knocked down. Bamba went 3-for-4 from downtown and was Orlando's leading scorer.
Although it is hard to judge a player off one performance, Bamba's season debut was a positive sign for the Magic and for fantasy players in need of some frontcourt help.
Once Orlando gets past back-to-back games with the New York Knicks, it has a decent schedule to end October.
Road games against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors may give Orlando's young players opportunities to pad their stat lines.
For now, Bamba is a plug-and-play frontcourt player if you need a replacement for Williamson or Siakam. He needs to prove he can shoot the three consistently before he rises in fantasy rankings.
Montrezl Harrell, PF/C, Washington
Montrezl Harrell made a big impact off the bench in the Washington Wizards' 15-point win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
The former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers big man contributed 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Harrell finished with four more minutes of playing time than starting center Daniel Gafford, who only had eight points and five rebounds.
Harrell should be one of the best players off the bench in Washington's rotation. If he gets around 15 points and eight rebounds each night, his fantasy value will soar.
Washington's matchups get tougher as the month goes on. The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are up next.
If Harrell proves he can grab a handful of rebounds and be Washington's top bench scorer in those games, he could stick around on your fantasy roster even after the injured players return.
Chris Duarte, SG, Indiana
Chris Duarte may bypass the streaming option line of the fantasy basketball pyramid and go right into the must-have player column.
The rookie out of Oregon marveled in his Indiana debut on Wednesday, as he put up 27 points in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Duarte is rostered in less than half of Yahoo fantasy leagues as of Thursday morning. He is a player worth adding now to provide depth for injuries in the future.
Duarte was on the court more than most rookies because Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren are both out of the Indiana lineup. LeVert is dealing with a back injury, while Warren is recovering from offseason foot surgery.
Even when LeVert comes back, Duarte is worth keeping on fantasy rosters because of his high scoring potential off the bench.
For now, Duarte is worth the waiver-wire pickup so you can ride the hottest hand in the rookie class.