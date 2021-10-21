Backstage WWE Rumors: Montez Ford, Karrion Kross and More

1 of 3

When Montez Ford battled Roman Reigns in the main event of the September 24 episode of SmackDown, it served as a trial for a singles run, according to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

Dangoor continued: "The decision was made to keep the Street Profits together for the time being, but sources have told us that the door is still open for Ford to break out as a singles star over the next few months, just with Angelo Dawkins on the same brand."

Ford has earned praise for his performances with The Street Profits thanks to his magnetic charisma, on-screen presence and almost unrivalled agility. His performance against Reigns, and his ability to have the fans on the edges of their seats late despite having no chance of actually beating The Tribal Chief, is a testament to the energy he brings to the ring.

The Street Profits have been one of the best teams in professional wrestling over the past year, and Dawkins is no slouch, either. The idea of splitting them up seems a bit premature, but the company needs stars, and Ford leaps off the screen every time he gets the opportunity.

Considering how stale some of the characters on the show are and WWE's stubborn reliance on the same faces every week, it is encouraging to read reports such as this one, which suggests WWE knows it has breakout potential in some of its performers and is at least giving them the opportunity to sink or swim.