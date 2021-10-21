NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons' 76ers Status, Marvin Bagley

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA season is only two days old, yet there's already some major trade buzz around the league. Of course, some of that stems from unresolved issues that materialized during the offseason.

Ben Simmons is in Philadelphia, but he isn't yet playing for the 76ers. Marvin Bagley III is still part of the Sacramento Kings, but he isn't in their rotation.

With the uncertainty surrounding some big names, there's the potential for blockbuster deals to take place. It's unclear when that may happen, or if any even will, but there's at least a chance for some notable news.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.

Simmons Still May Not Get Traded Out of Philadelphia

Despite everything that's happened since the 76ers' 2020-21 season ended in the conference semifinals, Simmons remains on the team. He missed most of training camp, didn't play during the preseason and got kicked out of Tuesday's practice, an incident that resulted in a one-game suspension.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Yet the 25-year-old point guard remains in Philadelphia. He may not be going anywhere, either.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 76ers "are not trying to move Simmons and have made clear that they will not deal him at this time." They want Simmons to participate and be engaged in practices and play up to his potential during games.

Even though Simmons made it known he didn't want to play for Philadelphia again, Charania reported that the three-time All-Star is "not against playing, but he is not mentally ready yet." It's unclear when that may change.

Why won't the team deal Simmons to end this saga? It may have to do with the offers the Sixers are getting. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia is adamant that it will only consider trading Simmons in exchange for pieces that will keep them a championship contender, not role players.

"That hasn't changed," Wojnarowski tweeted. "For now, no one should expect a speedy resolution on Simmons' future in Philadelphia."

So not much has changed from the offseason. The 76ers played their opener Wednesday night, notching a 117-97 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, but it's unknown when or whether Simmons will join them on the court.

However, it seems things are trending toward Simmons remaining in Philadelphia, at least for the time being.

Kings Not Looking to Trade Bagley

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Bagley didn't play Wednesday in the Sacramento Kings' season-opening 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 22-year-old forward is healthy. He just isn't going to be included in the Kings lineup at this time.

Unsurprisingly, that's something Bagley isn't happy about, which led to his agent, Jeff Schwartz, issuing a statement on the matter. Schwartz claimed that the Kings could have dealt Bagley at last season's trade deadline but passed over offers and decided to keep him, even though they aren't going to play him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Schwartz has been trying to get Bagley traded from the Kings for more than a year, but to no avail. And it seems Sacramento may not be working on a deal, either.

"As they guard their depth and monitor their new smaller style of play to start the season, the Kings aren't actively looking to trade Bagley, sources said," Windhorst wrote.

Perhaps Sacramento would be open to dealing Bagley if it received an enticing offer. But for now, he's going to stay with the team—even if he's not on the court during games.

The Kings selected Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. In 118 games over his first three seasons, he averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.