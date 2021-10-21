USWNT vs. South Korea: 2021 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The United States women's national team continues its post-Olympics tour on home soil on Thursday night.

The USWNT plays host to South Korea at Children's Mercy Park in the first match of a two-game series with the Asian side.

Vlatko Andonovski's side is on a 22-game home winning streak. That should be extended by two in the next week in the pair of matchups with South Korea.

The friendlies against South Korea will serve as the final farewell to Carli Lloyd, who announced her international retirement after the Olympics.

Lloyd's penultimate USWNT game is Thursday, and she will conclude her international career on Tuesday at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

USWNT vs. South Korea Info

Date: Thursday, October 21

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 and TUDN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview

The next two games will be about sending off Lloyd in the proper manner while building up toward the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Lloyd scored six goals against Paraguay in a pair of September friendlies. The USWNT won those matches by a combined 17-0 score.

South Korea should pose a more difficult test to the Americans than the South American side. South Korea is 17th in the FIFA world rankings. Paraguay is 50th.

The USWNT carries a 10-0-3 all-time record against South Korea into the pair of October friendlies in the midwestern United States.

As of now, they are the final two games on the 2021 schedule for the Americans. They are 15-3-2 in the calendar year with the losses coming at the Olympics to Sweden and Canada.

Lloyd capped off the competitive side of her international career with two goals in the bronze-medal game against Australia that the Americans won 4-3.

Lloyd is one of seven players with over 100 caps on the USWNT roster for the South Korea friendlies. Andonovski also called in some younger players to get their feet wet on the international stage.

Catarina Macario, Sophia Smith and Andi Sullivan were responsible for five of the 17 goals against Paraguay. All three players should be constant fixtures in the squad as it builds up to the 2023 World Cup.

Andonovski also added 23-year-old defender Emily Fox to the squad for the next two matches to have her adjust to the international game.

Fox, who plays for the NWSL's Racing Louisville, has the fewest number of caps on the American roster.

As the USWNT says goodbye to Lloyd this month, look for Fox, Macario and the other young players to see increased playing time.

A handful of the USWNT's regulars could be one international tournament cycle away from retirement as well, and Andonovski needs to prepare for that by handing playing time to the next generation of players, even if it is just in a home friendly match.

