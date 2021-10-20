NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons and Marvin Bagley III

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

With opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season done, most teams have their rosters cemented for the moment.

Training camp battles are complete, and rosters and rotations are set. While everything is subject to change as clubs play enough games to get a feel for what they have and what they can accomplish, most franchises will wait a while before rocking the boat.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill's perpetual movement.

With an All-Star and a former top pick eagerly awaiting scenery changes, the latest buzz revolves around their ongoing situations.

Sixers Not Interested in Ben Simmons Trade 'At This Time'

The uncomfortable factor of the Ben Simmons saga just got turned up a notch.

The three-time All-Star, who requested a trade in August, recently returned to the practice floor for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he didn't stay long. He was tossed out of Tuesday's practice and suspended for one game after reportedly refusing to join a defensive drill multiple times, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While Simmons is seemingly using what leverage he has to find a ticket out of town, the Sixers reportedly aren't willing to bite just yet.

"The 76ers are not trying to move Simmons and have made clear that they will not deal him at this time," Charania reported.

One of two things is happening: Either Philadelphia is holding out hope it can get the 25-year-old to rejoin the fold, or it's trying to wait out the trade market in hopes of his value rising to an acceptable level.

Unfortunately, both scenarios almost certainly require Simmons to play, and his ouster from practice and subsequent suspension are moves in the opposite direction.

However, Charania noted that "Simmons is not against playing, but he is not mentally ready yet," so maybe there's a chance Philadelphia will get what it wants. With "upwards of $1 million in fine money" accrued already, his pocketbook might start feeling the heat and force his hand.

Marvin Bagley III's Agent Seeking Trade, Kings 'Not Actively' Pursuing Deal

It wasn't long ago that Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick of the 2018 draft, appeared entrenched in the Sacramento Kings' long-term plans.

However, injuries and inconsistencies have stalled his development, and the 22-year-old appears more than ready for a change of scenery.

His father tweeted a trade request last season, and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, effectively did the same Tuesday evening after Bagley was informed by the Kings he will not be a part of their opening night rotation:

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Schwartz has tried to get the Duke product moved out of Sacramento "for more than a year without success." He added "the Kings aren't actively looking to trade Bagley," as they want to assess their depth and new small-ball style of play first.

Sacramento leaned more heavily on three-guard lineups this preseason, with first-round pick Davion Mitchell joining De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt. If those three stay in the starting lineup, that only leaves two open spots, which presumably would go to Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.

The Kings could then construct their reserve frontcourt without Bagley, as both Tristan Thompson and Alex Len can hold down the center spot, and Maurice Harkless can fill the small-ball 4 role.

That leaves no room for Bagley, but it also denies him a chance to prove his worth either to the Kings as a keeper or to other teams as a trade target. It's a thorny situation and one that lacks an obvious solution.

Stay tuned.