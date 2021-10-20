Paul Heyman Is Most Intriguing Man in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Mega Match

Credit: WWE.com

What will be going on inside the mind of Paul Heyman as he prepares to escort Roman Reigns to the ring for his Universal Championship defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel?

It is the question at the heart of the colossal clash of wrestling's two most prominent stars; a mystery that will be solved by the end of Thursday. Is Heyman loyal to Reigns, as he proclaims to be each week on SmackDown, or has he manipulated The Tribal Chief as part of his longtime friendship with The Beast Incarnate?

The answer to that question will be revealed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week, but one thing is abundantly clear: Heyman is doing some of the best work of his Hall of Fame career as the centerpiece of this monumental feud.

A Pawn or The Master Manipulator?

Heyman has seemingly been at the mercy of Lesnar since The Beast returned at SummerSlam in August.

The former WWE and Universal champion has repeatedly referenced his former advocate, insinuating that he has known the entire time what his intentions were and, furthermore, that they have worked together behind Reigns' back to see them to fruition.

This has driven a wedge between Heyman and Reigns, weakening a relationship that appeared to be unbreakable earlier in the year, when The Tribal Chief established himself as the unquestionable big dog of WWE.

Heyman may well be a pawn, an easy target given his past relationship with Lesnar and the logical questions that would arise about his allegiances. But what if he's not?

This wouldn't be the first time he has manipulated one competitor against another. Look no further than Survivor Series 2002, when he fractured his relationship with Lesnar in favor of pairing with Big Show, leading to The Beast's first pinfall loss.

Might history repeat itself, this time with Heyman ruling in favor of Lesnar and assisting the former MMA star to his latest championship victory, this time over a man whose dominance in WWE appears impenetrable otherwise?

Heyman took to Instagram to stir the pot, leaving doubt about his loyalties and drumming up incredible intrigue for one of the biggest marquee matches the industry has to offer:

"I hate to spoil what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but...Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I will be walking down the aisle at Crown Jewel with the reigning defending undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion...and I assure you, I will be leaving Crown Jewel with the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion!"

Noncommittal in the second half of the post, he kept fans guessing, hinting that the man he enters the match with may not be who he leaves beside. It's that sort of mind-gaming mastery that has helped Heyman remain not only relevant in 2021 but also the best overall performer in the industry.

Commitment to His Craft

Heyman is a step ahead of everyone creatively. He doesn't just take words handed to him on a piece of paper and recite them like a robot.

Everything from his word selection to the tone of his voice, his body language to his facial expressions is on-point. He excels at every level, the best non-wrestling performer since the great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

When you throw a quality story into the mix, or inspired creative of any kind, Heyman is going to wow the audience. He may not be as physically tall as the giants around him but when he is at his finest, which is more often than not, he stands head and shoulders above all.

We are witnessing it now. He enters a major pay-per-view as the most interesting and thought-provoking performer on the roster, but not because his co-stars aren't holding up their end of the bargain. Reigns might be the best character in the sport right now and is definitely one of its best in-ring performers, while Lesnar appears more motivated and energized than he has been in years.

Heyman is just that good. Whether he is begging for The Head of the Table's forgiveness over a perceived shortcoming, stunned by the latest accusation of disloyalty by Lesnar or flabbergasted by Kayla Braxton's ability to pop up at any time or place in search of a quote, he commands attention.

The 56-year-old is devoted to enhancing any story he can. Reigns and Lesnar are the stars, but Heyman's contribution to getting both to where they are now is indisputable. He has been key to their evolution and success. He works so hard alongside them because he believes in the character, is himself invested in the story and genuinely wants to see it excel. And it has.

And at Crown Jewel, all of the mystery and intrigue will pay off in a moment that, one way or another, propels SmackDown forward. Fans will respond, critics will likely praise this latest chapter in wrestling's most layered story, and Heyman will be as responsible for its execution as anyone.

We are witnessing a performer turning in the finest work of his career, three decades into it. Cherish it and hope there is another Heyman waiting in the wings to bring us his level of commitment to his craft, though the reality is there is only one of him.

He is a generational talent, the likes of whom will not be walking through the front door of any company anytime soon. He is an all-time great promo, a creative mastermind and a virtuoso performer.

Heyman will be the most interesting man in a match full of them come Thursday in Riyadh.