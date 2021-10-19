3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 6 Win

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans made one of the statements of Week 6 with their Monday night win over the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo had been rolling since their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and had often looked like an unstoppable force.

As Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith pointed out, Buffalo's average margin of victory during the four-game winning streak (28.8 points) was the largest during such a streak since 1953.

However, the Titans had their own unstoppable force in Derrick Henry on Monday. He rushed for three touchdowns and along with a couple of key defensive plays and one big fourth-down stop, helped show that Tennessee belongs among the AFC's top contenders.

The Titans showed that when they're clicking, they can beat anyone. Here's what else we learned from Monday's thrilling 34-31 win.