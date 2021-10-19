Now a Champ, Giannis Says 'Nobody Remembers' Offseason Headline-Grabbers

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Will Kyrie Irving remain unvaccinated and thus not become a "full participant" in the Brooklyn Nets' pursuit of the franchise's first NBA title?

In the offseason, 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons demanded a trade. He's back with the team after missing most of training camp and the preseason. Will he suit up in a game for Philly, or will we just be talkin' about practice until he's shipped out?

What about Washington's Bradley Beal? Portland's Damian Lillard? Will their teams stand pat or pursue a trade, or will they force their way out?

These are the dominant NBA themes heading into the season. Little buzz surrounds the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, who bring back most of their core group, once again led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

We haven't seen a defending champion's efforts at repeating so easily ignored while bringing back its core group since the 2004 Detroit Pistons—a team that, like the Bucks, defied the predictions of many to win it all.

"I'm not on social media, I'm not following what's going on," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm not following what's going on out there, the moves are going, who's being talked about now, who's favored to win a championship. It doesn't really matter."

He added: "All those things, who remembers who was the favorite? And who [was] the most talked about last year in December when the season started? Nobody remembers. So, those things don't mean anything to me. I focus on the team, do whatever I can to help the team, get in shape because I know my team is going to need me moving forward. And keep building good habits and enjoying one another. It's gonna be a long season."

And it begins Tuesday night as Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn, a fitting opening opponent considering most oddsmakers have the Nets—not the Bucks—as the team to beat this year in the NBA.

The lack of acknowledgment and adoration is nothing new for the Bucks despite their efforts to build a title-contending team for the present as well as the near future.

Milwaukee's top three players—Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday—are signed to multiyear deals that have at least two years remaining after this season.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst, the NBA's Executive of the Year in 2019, agreed to a multiyear deal last week to remain in Milwaukee.

And according to HoopsHype, Milwaukee's payroll for the 2021-22 season of $158.1 million is the fifth-highest in the NBA. That sends a clear sign they are not afraid to spend, which is a constant criticism of smaller-market teams.

But what's really telling about the Bucks' growth?

Being able to sign players for below-market value, as they did with Bobby Portis when they re-signed him to a two-year, $8.9 million contract after a strong postseason run. His performance was one of the many factors that contributed to the franchise's first NBA title in 50 years.

The lack of hoopla surrounding the Bucks may seem unusual coming off the season they had.

But the low-key, high-impact persona of the franchise, in many ways, is on-brand with its star player.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP still fighting for the kind of respect that less accomplished players (in bigger markets, mind you) get with ease.

As an NBA champion, Antetokounmpo's profile as a larger-than-life global icon could not be greater than it is now.

But other than a few social media sightings of him globetrotting with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, he has remained out of the public spotlight.

Even if the Bucks are not on the lips of fans and media, rest assured, they are very much on the minds of all 29 NBA teams looking to knock them off the top of the NBA mountaintop.

"The goal has always been the same," Antetokounmpo said. "Improve as a team, day by day, and hopefully have a chance to win a championship."

As much as Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would love for things to be the same, their starting point to the season speaks to how different things are.

Previous seasons began as they looked to build toward knocking off the champ.

Tag.

You're it, Milwaukee.

"It feels good that we're the one on top," Holiday said.

And that comes with an entirely different set of pressures, both internally and externally.

Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham won an NBA title as a player with the Pistons in 2004. The Pistons followed that up in 2005 by advancing to the NBA Finals but came up short in a hard-fought, seven-game series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ham acknowledged the shift in pressure that comes when you're trying to defend a championship, in comparison to when you are on the journey toward being a champion.

"That pressure kind of adjusts itself and becomes now more internal: to stay focused and put the focus on what you did to sustain the habits that you were able to implement and carry out in order to achieve the goal," Ham told Bleacher Reportcx. "The pressure becomes internal and the ultimate fight is to not be complacent, for you to care and be self-motivated and group-motivated to accomplish the goal."

Ham added: "It's not a secret anymore. You're not a secret. You're not going to fly under the radar with any of the 29 other teams. Everyone is going to be ready to give you their best game. The fact that there's no pressure among yourselves to wonder, 'Can we do this? Can we get it done? We've done that already.' But now, can we sustain our winning habits?"

For Milwaukee, a big part of keeping that train of winning habits moving began on media day prior to training camp.

Inside the Bucks locker room, head coach Mike Budenholzer delivered a strong but succinct message.

And if they didn't fully understand the message he was speaking about, it was spelled out clearly on the dry erase board.

Do It Again!

While most would assume that means to repeat as champions, Ham said there was a deeper meaning to Budenholzer's words.

"We have to sustain the winning habits we created, that we were able to carry out that brought us a championship," Ham said. "Now, can we do that again? We want to control our preparation. and when the opportunity presents [itself], we want to be ready. … The only way we can be prepared is to grow and get better every day. Daily growth."

That starts with Antetokounmpo, who has embraced the journey of winning it all, well aware of what that looks and feels like—yet another difference when compared to previous seasons.

But as much as repeating as champions will drive him, he's well aware that being a champion is a process that begins now.

"Keep getting better," he said. "That's all we can think about. Keep building good habits, and as the season goes on, we're gonna figure out what we need to do in order for us to get back where we need to get back [to]. It's too early to figure out what we need to do in order for us to get back."

Core players signed to long-term deals. Key members of the front office rewarded with long-term deals. An ownership group willing to spend to keep the franchise among the elite.

It all adds up to a Bucks team that enters this season with stability, on and off the court, guided by a focus on repeating as NBA champs.

"The group that we have doesn't look too far into that," Holiday said. 'We kind of look at ourselves first and how we can be better than last year. We added a lot of new pieces and guys back who can make an impact. That's part of getting better as a team. Training camp and this first half of the season is more about us and what we want to do, again."

What's often overlooked in Milwaukee's ascension was the growing pains that allowed the Bucks to become champions.

The two seasons prior to winning it all, the Bucks had the best record in the East but failed to get to the NBA Finals.

Last season, the Bucks had a more measured pace. Their record wasn't as good as in prior seasons, but they were better prepared for a long postseason journey.

One of the most important developments during last season's playoff run was the knee injury Antetokounmpo suffered against Atlanta and how his teammates responded.

The hyperextended left knee suffered in Game 4 of Milwaukee's Eastern Conference Finals series against Atlanta sidelined him for Games 5 and 6.

The injury was initially thought to be severe enough to keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs, regardless of how far the Bucks advanced.

Instead, after his teammates, led by Middleton, put the Hawks away in six games, Antetokounmpo returned and played in all six games against Phoenix in the NBA Finals.

It was yet another mile marker for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo in their journey toward being a champion. That goal continues to drive them even if others doubt Milwaukee's chances at repeating, which is on their minds heading into this season.

"As long as I can run, walk, play basketball, the goal is always going to be the same [to win a championship]," Antetokounmpo said.