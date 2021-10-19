Lame DQ Finish Damages Bianca Belair, Doudrop's Big Moment, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw set the final stage for Crown Jewel in its October 19 edition.

Bianca Belair fought Charlotte Flair to a disqualification after The EST of WWE stole a chair from her rival and laid her out with it. But it was just the latest in lame finishes to exciting women's main events.

The Queen's Crown has made little impression with short matches and lackluster results, but Doudrop may be in line to benefit ultimately after defeating Shayna Baszler in a surprise semifinal win.

Drew McIntyre has set his sights on Big E before his move to SmackDown. While both men are babyfaces, they have not been able to get along and barely survived a tag team match together against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Xavier Woods called his shot before the King of the Ring tournament, and he set his spot in the finals against Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after defeating Jinder Mahal.

Monday night's Raw was more about setup than payoff, which made it less exciting to watch than usual. However, it did make Crown Jewel all the more intriguing.