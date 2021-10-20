The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Under-30 NBA Superstar

3 of 11

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Admittedly, this might seem like a strange place to criticize Devin Booker.



He was billed as a great shooter coming out of Kentucky, looks the part with textbook form and was a three-point contest champion in just his third NBA season. So, why spotlight his stroke and not, say, the issues he's had in the past with tunnel vision or defense?



Because his three-ball could be one of the most powerful weapons in his arsenal, but it just isn't. Not often enough, at least.



He's a career 35.2 percent three-point shooter. Last season, the NBA average from beyond the arc was 36.7. Booker was at 34.0, a mark that only bettered three teams in the league.



Part of the issue is his off-the-dribble shooting, as he only connected on 30.8 percent of his pull-up threes last season. However, when he decided to fire after seven-plus dribbles, he hit 41.9 percent of them. He also shot a better percentage when defenders were within two feet of him (33.3) than he did when he had four to six feet of open space (30.5).



He can, of course, get fiery hot from distance, and when he does, defenses are basically helpless. He hit at least seven threes two different times in Phoenix's playoff run. Then again, he had another four games without a make and another eight with only a single triple, so his success rate can fluctuate from one night to the next.



Given his butter-soft touch from mid-range and smooth stroke at the foul line, this feels like something he can correct. Until he does, though, this weapon will remain less sharp than it should be.