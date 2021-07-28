Report: NBA Implementing Rules to Prevent Non-Basketball Moves to Draw Fouls

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly finalized a rule that will limit the number of non-basketball moves players use to generate foul calls.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the new rule will be implemented for the 2021-22 season.

Charania reported in June the league was looking to limit the number of calls players generate on non-basketball moves, with the NBA Summer League in August discussed as a potential start date for the rule change.

The use of non-basketball moves to generate foul calls has been a hot topic in the NBA for some time.

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks are two of the most notorious offenders of the non-basketball move that gets a whistle from the officials.

Typically, players will use an unnatural shooting motion and flail their legs while in the air to convince a referee that an opposing player has touched them to throw their mechanics out of whack.

During a Dec. 30 game against the Nets in which Young went to the free-throw line 16 times, Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash appeared to tell one of the officials "that's not basketball."

Young responded in January by telling reporters he "learned a lot about drawing fouls from" watching Nash as a player.

Depending on how aggressively the officials enforce the new rules, those foul-drawing players may have to find a new way to generate calls that get them to the free-throw line.