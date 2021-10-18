Ranking Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega and the Hottest Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

This was a fun week of wrestling thanks to the competitive rivalry between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. On Friday, the two companies went head-to-head for the first time since NXT moved Tuesday nights.

As a result, fans enjoyed an extra half-hour of SmackDown and an additional hour of action ahead of Rampage. Even more, individuals from both sides took jabs at each other online that helped to reignite some of that unpredictable and exciting energy from the Monday Night Wars.

However, the pace of AEW and WWE's programming has been a bit plodding because neither will host a major pay-per-view until next month. Yes, Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday, but the shows in Saudi Arabia always feel like they exist in a vacuum. The results of this year's WWE draft also don't take effect until Friday.

Although there were some incredible matches this week, it seems like the major plotlines at both companies have been in a holding pattern for the time being. Luckily, some of the top babyfaces in the industry have done enough to keep us interested.

In this edition of Bleacher Report's ranking of the hottest pro wrestling storylines of the week, we will grade the top feuds and plot developments in the industry. As always, these selections are subjective but most of them are a testament to just how valuable many of the top stars are to their respective companies.