Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After Oct. 18

If you dig deep enough into the NBA preseason statistics, there are a few numbers that could help out the back end of your fantasy basketball roster.

The biggest takeaway may have been the development of Scottie Barnes in the Toronto Raptors' offense.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is in a position to succeed from the jump because of two key injuries within the team's rotation.

Since Barnes has not played in his first NBA regular-season game yet, it is hard to vault him high up the fantasy basketball rankings.

If he is available on the waiver wire, or in the late rounds of a draft that takes place on Monday, he may pay off that addition in the first few weeks of the campaign.