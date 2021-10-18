Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After Oct. 18

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After Oct. 18October 18, 2021
If you dig deep enough into the NBA preseason statistics, there are a few numbers that could help out the back end of your fantasy basketball roster.
The biggest takeaway may have been the development of Scottie Barnes in the Toronto Raptors' offense.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is in a position to succeed from the jump because of two key injuries within the team's rotation.
Since Barnes has not played in his first NBA regular-season game yet, it is hard to vault him high up the fantasy basketball rankings.
If he is available on the waiver wire, or in the late rounds of a draft that takes place on Monday, he may pay off that addition in the first few weeks of the campaign.
Scottie Barnes, SF, Toronto
Barnes will be thrust into a larger role than expected to begin the season in Toronto.
Pascal Siakam is out with a shoulder injury and Chris Boucher is dealing with a finger issue that will keep him out of the opening game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Barnes played the most minutes of any Raptors player in their preseason finale against the Wizards. He put up nine points, seven assists and three rebounds on October 12.
The Florida State product consistently hovered around the double-digit point mark in preseason. He had 10 points against the Houston Rockets and nine in a defeat to the Boston Celtics.
Barnes will not be a volume scorer right away, but he carries fantasy basketball value because he chipped in across most stat categories.
Barnes should add depth in the rebounds and assists columns. If he goes off for 15-20 points, that has to be viewed as an extra gift for fantasy players.
Barnes' fantasy value right now is aided by the two key absences in the Toronto rotation. In a few weeks, we will see if Barnes sticks in a key bench role when Siakam and Boucher are fit.
Jordan Poole, SG, Golden State
Jordan Poole should have ample opportunities to be a high-volume scorer in the Golden State Warriors offense while Klay Thompson works back to 100 percent.
Stadium's Shams Charania reported last week that Thompson "will be cleared for full practice over the next month or so."
Before Thompson returns, Poole has a chance to light up the scoreboard from three-point range alongside Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
Poole led the Warriors in scoring in three of their five preseason games. He put up 30 points in the preseason opener against the Portland Trailblazers.
Poole obviously will not be the top scorer with Curry on the floor, but he has the potential to put up 15-20 points on a regular basis.
The third-year player averaged 12 points per game across 51 contests last season. He shot 35.1 percent from three-point range, which was an eight percent increase from his rookie campaign.
If Poole continues to improve on his three-point shot, he will carry some fantasy value even after Thompson is back on the hardwood.
Josh Giddey, PG, Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey should have your attention because of his shot volume and expected role within the young team.
The Australian guard went 12-of-23 from the field in the Thunder's final two preseason games against the Denver Nuggets.
Giddey scored 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in those two matchups with one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
He will not be the primary shooter in the OKC offense. That role will go to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Darius Bazley.
Giddey could provide scoring depth and he could eventually be a threat from three-point range if he keeps working on his shot. He made multiple threes in one of the Thunder's four preseason games.
As long as he has a starting role, Giddey is worth the look as a fantasy depth piece because of how willing he is to shoot the ball.