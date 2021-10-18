3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 6 Win

0 of 3

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

If the Kansas City Chiefs had lost Sunday afternoon, it would have been their fourth defeat in six games to open the 2021 season. That may have been a start too slow to overcome, which is why it was a crucial matchup for them at Washington.

After some early struggles, the Chiefs got going and rolled to a 31-13 win over Washington at FedEx Field. Kansas City outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half, overcoming a three-point halftime deficit to improve to 3-3.

The Chiefs are now only one game back of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West and are even with the Denver Broncos. It should be a competitive division, and Kansas City is firmly in the mix.

Here are three takeaways from the Chiefs' Week 6 win.