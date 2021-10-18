Updated Predictions for Biggest Matches on 2021 WWE Crown Jewel CardOctober 18, 2021
Updated Predictions for Biggest Matches on 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Thursday in its latest live event from the country, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.
Unlike many of the events held there, this show touts a stacked card with five high-profile matches at the top of it.
Championships are on the line, a feud will be settled inside Hell in a Cell, and Goldberg will see no holds barred as he attempts to avenge his son's attack at the hands of Bobby Lashley.
Who can fans expect to emerge from the top contests victoriously and why?
Find out with this preview of the massive WWE presentation.
Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear destined to do this dance forever. Crown Jewel will mark the latest chapter in a rivalry that dates back to 2015 and their first pay-per-view main event at WrestleMania 31.
Lesnar has a 3-1 edge in singles matches against Reigns. With the added mystery surrounding Paul Heyman's loyalties, it would appear The Beast Incarnate has the mental edge heading into Thursday.
With that said, Reigns still figures to retain his Universal Championship. The biggest star and with the best creative in the company, The Head of the Table is the life force of SmackDown on Fox. His title reign, over a year at this point, still doesn't feel stale or anywhere close to being at its end.
Considering Dave Meltzer's report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Reigns vs. Lesnar is expected to be a multimatch series, Reigns will find a way to retain here to set up another match down the line, perhaps as soon as the Royal Rumble.
Prediction: Reigns retains, thanks to Heyman
WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre
The WWE Championship is not changing hands for two reasons: It is too early in Big E's reign, and Drew Mcintyre is heading to SmackDown beginning Friday.
Taking the title off Big E at this point would destroy any and all momentum he has on his side. It would be akin to announcing to the audience that he isn't ready or that management isn't happy with his performance as champion. It is too early for any of that, especially since it has been just over a month since he cashed in Money in the Bank to claim the title.
Factor in McIntyre heading to SmackDown, where he will likely be one of Reigns' top challengers, and you have all the more reason to believe that the match will be awesome. But the winner is hardly in doubt.
Prediction: Big E retains
No Holds Barred: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley escalated his rivalry with Goldberg at SummerSlam by applying the Hurt Lock to his rival's son, Gage. At Crown Jewel, the WCW icon will avenge the attack and earn what feels like a rare victory in today's WWE.
The No Holds Barred Match will help hide his weaknesses as an in-ring performer while allowing him and Lashley to have the knockdown, drag-out brawl their story demands. There will be chairs and maybe a table or two, but the outcome of this one shouldn't be much of a surprise.
With the WWE title off Lashley, Goldberg can get his win and live happily ever after with his son.
It will be up to WWE to effectively rebuild Lashley in the wake of the event, especially considering the lack of true main event heels over on the red brand.
Prediction: Goldberg wins
SmackDown Women's Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were moved to Raw in the latest WWE draft, which takes effect at the conclusion of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Sasha Banks remains on SmackDown, making this match for the blue brand women's title somewhat less dramatic.
Sure, WWE could always pull the ol' switcheroo and have Lynch and new SmackDown star Charlotte Flair swap titles, but that always feels cheap and lazy.
A win for Banks would establish her as the top star in the SmackDown women's division while allowing Lynch and Belair to continue their rivalry over on Monday nights. With The EST set to challenge Charlotte for the Raw title Monday night, she may enter the match with gold around her waist already.
The match will be great, as all three performers have displayed strong chemistry with one another, but this is The Boss' championship to win.
Prediction: Banks wins the gold
Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Reigns vs. Lesnar may have top billing, but Edge vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell may be the most anticipated match on the card. The two stole the show at SummerSlam and followed up with another superb match in Madison Square Garden. Since then, the rivalry has escalated, thanks in large part to Rollins' descent into madness and his targeting of The Rated-R Superstar's family.
Rollins' invasion of his rival's home enraged Edge to the point that he proposed a Hell in a Cell match to settle their differences. Rollins, hellbent on proving he is better than the Hall of Famer and insistent on the idea that the cell made him who he is today, will seek to spoil Edge's revenge by beating him inside WWE's most storied structure.
But it will not happen.
Edge will defeat Rollins, bringing an end to their rivalry as both Superstars prepare to make their Raw debuts following the WWE draft. Hopefully, WWE officials do not do as they tend to and extend the rivalry past Thursday's show. If that is the case, the gimmick bout will have been wasted.
Prediction: Edge