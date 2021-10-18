Updated Predictions for Biggest Matches on 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Thursday in its latest live event from the country, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Unlike many of the events held there, this show touts a stacked card with five high-profile matches at the top of it.

Championships are on the line, a feud will be settled inside Hell in a Cell, and Goldberg will see no holds barred as he attempts to avenge his son's attack at the hands of Bobby Lashley.

Who can fans expect to emerge from the top contests victoriously and why?

Find out with this preview of the massive WWE presentation.