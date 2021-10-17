B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of October 17

1 of 8

Before we get to the performers who defined the week that was in WWE and AEW, these are the B/R belts at stake and what they represent.

The Steamboat Championship

Named after the consummate good guy Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, this belt is awarded to the top babyface of the week.

The Piper Championship

When he was bad, he was oh so good. Named for the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, this belt is awarded to the best heel of the week.

Hitman Hart Championship

Arguably the best to ever do it, Bret "Hitman" Hart is defined by his in-ring excellence. This belt is awarded to the best men's wrestler of the week.

Stratus Championship

A revolutionary performer who bridged the gap between generations of female performers, Trish Stratus is the namesake of this belt, presented to the best women's wrestler of the week.

Dusty Championship

The legendary Dusty Rhodes had the gift of gab and the ability to captivate an audience with his words. This belt goes to the star(s) responsible for the best promo of the week.

Gooker Championship

Pro wrestling has a long and, um, dubious history of WTF moments. This belt is awarded to the stars, match or moment that had you asking, "huh?!"

5-Star Championship

Lastly, this title is awarded to the best match of the week.

*Men and women eligible for every title except Hitman Hart and Stratus.