AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 16

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 16October 16, 2021
On the heels of a physical war with Minoru Suzuki, Bryan Danielson looked to go 2-0 Saturday night on AEW Dynamite as he battled Bobby Fish, himself coming off an impressive victory just 24 hours earlier on Rampage.
Would Danielson continue his winning ways as he seeks a championship rematch or did Fish knock off The American Dragon in one of the biggest upsets of the year?
That match headlined a show that also featured the Lucha Bros in action, former world champion Jon Moxley battling young Wheeler Yuta and Malakai Black's quest for his latest victim in the form of Dante Martin.
Match Card
- Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish
- Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta (with Orange Cassidy)
- Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black
- Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford
- Lucha Bros vs. A Masked Tag Team (with Andrade El Idolo)
- Hangman Page interview
Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black
A week after answering Dante Martin’s open challenge, Malakai Black squared off against the young competitor to kick off this week’s show, moments after CM Punk made a stirring entrance and took his place at the commentary position.
Black aimed to ground Martin, negating his speed and high-flying arsenal, by working over his left leg with a single leg Boston Crab. Martin fought back, wiggled free of his opponent’s grasp and delivered a reverse rana that sent Black to the entrance ramp. He followed with a springboard senton that wiped the heel out.
The combatants exchanged strikes before Black delivered a Meteora and followed with a German suplex for a near-fall. A look of disbelief painted his face as Lio Rush, the new advisor to Martin, watched from ringside. Martin recovered and uncorked a super hurricanrana for two.
Martin survived another single-leg submission but went back to the ropes, springboarding off and further injuring his leg. The momentary hesitation allowed Black to deliver Black Mass for the win. After the match, Black gave his opponent a nod, a rare show of respect
Result
Black defeated Martin
Grade
B+
Analysis
Martin continued to look like a star here, turning in another gutsy performance in what was one of his biggest and most important matches to date. He may not have won against the more established competitors yet, but when he does, the struggle to get that elusive W will be more respected and appreciated by the fans.
He will be a bigger star because of the trials and tribulations.
As for Black, he is such a refreshing, different and compelling character. He is in AEW what he should have been from day one in WWE. The results are wholly different and his presence on each show is a tone changer.
He is an attraction, a modern-day Undertaker, whose presence will make up for a lot and enhance even more. Black is ready for that main event run right now.
Inner Circle Reunites
The reunited Inner Circle hit the ring to address Dan Lambert’s American Top Team.
After some insults hurled by Chris Jericho at Paige VanZant, Le Champion issued a challenge for a five-on-five tag match. Lambert said there were some stipulations but he would wait until next week’s Dynamite because he didn’t want to waste another breath in Miami.
Sammy Guevara responded to a braggadocious promo from Scorpio Sky by vowing to beat all of the heels’ asses next week.
Grade
C
Analysis
Other than the challenge from Inner Circle to the heels, this really didn’t serve a purpose other than getting the talent on the show. We know there is an issue, we know that American Top Team won a tainted tag match last night on Rampage. We did not need a recap in the form of a repetitive in-ring promo.
This could have been handled in a backstage promo or a pre-taped segment and taken a hell of a less time up.