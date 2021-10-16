AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 16

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A week after answering Dante Martin’s open challenge, Malakai Black squared off against the young competitor to kick off this week’s show, moments after CM Punk made a stirring entrance and took his place at the commentary position.

Black aimed to ground Martin, negating his speed and high-flying arsenal, by working over his left leg with a single leg Boston Crab. Martin fought back, wiggled free of his opponent’s grasp and delivered a reverse rana that sent Black to the entrance ramp. He followed with a springboard senton that wiped the heel out.

The combatants exchanged strikes before Black delivered a Meteora and followed with a German suplex for a near-fall. A look of disbelief painted his face as Lio Rush, the new advisor to Martin, watched from ringside. Martin recovered and uncorked a super hurricanrana for two.

Martin survived another single-leg submission but went back to the ropes, springboarding off and further injuring his leg. The momentary hesitation allowed Black to deliver Black Mass for the win. After the match, Black gave his opponent a nod, a rare show of respect

Result

Black defeated Martin

Grade

B+

Analysis

Martin continued to look like a star here, turning in another gutsy performance in what was one of his biggest and most important matches to date. He may not have won against the more established competitors yet, but when he does, the struggle to get that elusive W will be more respected and appreciated by the fans.

He will be a bigger star because of the trials and tribulations.

As for Black, he is such a refreshing, different and compelling character. He is in AEW what he should have been from day one in WWE. The results are wholly different and his presence on each show is a tone changer.

He is an attraction, a modern-day Undertaker, whose presence will make up for a lot and enhance even more. Black is ready for that main event run right now.