Sasha Banks Gets Supersized Win, King Finn Balor? and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Headlining the night was the contract signing between Lesnar and Roman Reigns for their upcoming Universal Championship match at next Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

It took longer for them to make their entrances—particularly The Tribal Chief—than anything in the segment itself. In fact, the whole final 15 minutes of the program could be summed up in one line as that was the only reason this happened, other than to remind the audience the match was taking place.

That one line was when Lesnar said he had already looked at the contract earlier in the day with some help from his advocate, Paul Heyman. He chuckled at obviously riling up Reigns, left the ring and walked off while the Head of the Table sneered.

Despite having already had segments where Heyman got back on the good side of the universal champion and denounced his allegiance to The Beast Incarnate, WWE has reverted back to seeding lingering doubt. As this was the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before this event, that was the lasting impression WWE wanted to leave the audience with.

Bouncing around between Heyman proving his loyalty and casting suspicions will come to a head this Thursday, where he may not be able to weasel out of making a hard choice between the two. Perhaps that will lead to the finish and spawn the next story coming out of this event.