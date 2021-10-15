WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15October 15, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15
Just six days before Crown Jewel, live from Saudi Arabia, WWE SmackDown hit the FSN airwaves for a special two-and-a-half-hour megashow, headlined by an appearance from "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.
The top contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship had another message to send The Tribal Chief ahead of their titanic clash on pay-per-view. What was it and how, if at all, did The Head of the Table respond?
The answer awaited on a jam-packed show that featured tournament semifinals, championship clashes and PPV-worthy main events.
Match Card
- Brock Lesnar appearance
- Non-Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch
- Queen's Crown Semifinal: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega
- King of the Ring Semifinal: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
- Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos
Edge Warns Seth Rollins Ahead of Crown Jewel
The 11-time world champion and 2012 Hall of Famer Edge kicked off this week’s show to a thunderous ovation, one week after challenging Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match at Crown Jewel, prepared to address the WWE Universe.
But first, a recap of the last two weeks, in case you haven’t been watching.
Edge admitted that Rollins is not Edge-lite; he’s his own man. He’s Seth Freaking Rollins. It’s because of that that he has to end it. He said he could have gone to Rollins’ home and encountered Becky Lynch, but he’s not going to do that. He’s going to put Rollins under his boot and he won’t hesitate to do it.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Edge is so great at these go-home promos. He has made a career off of them, of drumming up interest in anything he does by going deep, sometimes dark. He creates a must-see atmosphere for his matches, thanks to his ability to hit at the heart of the viewer by never losing sight of what his program is intended to do.
Rollins made the feud personal by invading Edge’s home. The Hall of Famer responded by challenging him to the most storied gimmick match the company has to offer. The feud has steadily escalated and the promo reflected as much.
This was great stuff by a grizzled vet and the match with Rollins is likely to steal the show in Saudi Arabia, if their previous encounters are any indication.
King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
The semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament kicked off the in-ring portion of this show as Finn Balor battled Sami Zayn one-on-one.
Early back and forth gave way to Balor launching himself over the top rope, wiping his opponent out heading into the commercial break. During the break, Zayn turned the tide in his favor and controlled the pace of the match after the timeout.
Balor fought back and scored a near-fall off a midair shotgun dropkick but Zayn answered with a Blue Thunder Bomb out of nowhere. Balor again fought back, fired up and ultimately delivered the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory.
Result
Balor defeated Zayn
Grade
B
Analysis
Anyone who paid attention to their NXT runs knows Balor and Zayn can deliver a hell of a match. While this one was hampered by a commercial break, it was still hella competitive and a ton of fun. Zayn reminded us of how good he is when he doesn’t have to work around his conspiracy theorist shtick and Balor continued what has been a hot streak between the ropes since returning to the main roster.
Balor advances to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he will meet either Xavier Woods or Jinder Mahal. WWE booking suggests it will be Mahal, which will be a major letdown given how Woods actively campaigned for the return of the tournament and the opportunity to be King.
Either way, we’re looking at the potential for a really fun final. Hopefully, it reflects a tournament that has typically been a launching point for stars.
Naomi vs. Sonya Deville...or Does She?
After weeks of chasing a match on WWE television, Naomi returned to the squared circle for an advertised match with official Sonya Deville. Instead, Deville appeared and revealed the match would be a handicap match in which the former SmackDown women’s champion would battle Deville and Shayna Baszler.
Naomi chased Deville out of the ring and thwarted an attack by Baszler, only to fall prey to a running knee to the back of the head by her rival. Baszler held Naomi while Deville insulted her verbally and physically. A springboard kick downed Baszler but Deville prevented a moonsault.
The Queen of Spades put her to sleep moments later with the Karifuda Clutch and Deville arrogantly pinned her for the win.
Result
Deville and Baszler defeated Naomi
Grade
C
Analysis
If the bait-and-switch nature of it didn’t upset you, the utilization of Baszler should have.
Here is someone the company has been rebuilding over the last month, positioning her as the most dominant force in the women’s division. She sold entirely too much in this match, especially by being taken off her feet. She was a sideshow to the actual feud between Deville and Naomi and that’s inexcusable given the role that it feels like management is prepping her for.
Was this an effective way of getting heat for Deville? Absolutely, but there were better ways of doing it, beginning with selecting any other heel competitor for Baszler’s role.
The eventual payoff of Naomi vs. Deville will be fire, though, as long as WWE can resist dragging things out too long.
Seth Rollins' Rebuttal
Seth Rollins delivered a rebuttal to his Crown Jewel opponent, repeatedly telling the audience that he is not intimidated to face Edge inside Hell in a Cell. Why? Because he has spent more time in the structure, been calloused by the structure, more than his Hall of Fame opponent.
The cell made him who he is today, a reference to the story he told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin about his Hell in a Cell match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in 2019 and its effect on his character.
Stoically staring in the camera, he vowed to settle his differences with Edge next Thursday before dropping the mic.
Grade
A
Analysis
This run has seen Rollins’ best promo work. He has found himself as a talker, is confident and commanding on the mic. He tiptoes the fine line between serious and over-the-top, deranged and silly. For the first time in his career, his promo skills nearly match his in-ring ability and the result is the most complete version of Rollins we have seen in what has already been a Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career.
His match with Edge is going to be spectacular and serve as the proper conclusion to this feud.