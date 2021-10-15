WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 15

2 of 5

Credit: WWE

The 11-time world champion and 2012 Hall of Famer Edge kicked off this week’s show to a thunderous ovation, one week after challenging Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell Match at Crown Jewel, prepared to address the WWE Universe.

But first, a recap of the last two weeks, in case you haven’t been watching.

Edge admitted that Rollins is not Edge-lite; he’s his own man. He’s Seth Freaking Rollins. It’s because of that that he has to end it. He said he could have gone to Rollins’ home and encountered Becky Lynch, but he’s not going to do that. He’s going to put Rollins under his boot and he won’t hesitate to do it.

Grade

B+

Analysis

Edge is so great at these go-home promos. He has made a career off of them, of drumming up interest in anything he does by going deep, sometimes dark. He creates a must-see atmosphere for his matches, thanks to his ability to hit at the heart of the viewer by never losing sight of what his program is intended to do.

Rollins made the feud personal by invading Edge’s home. The Hall of Famer responded by challenging him to the most storied gimmick match the company has to offer. The feud has steadily escalated and the promo reflected as much.

This was great stuff by a grizzled vet and the match with Rollins is likely to steal the show in Saudi Arabia, if their previous encounters are any indication.