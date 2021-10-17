32 B/R Staff Predictions for 2021-22 NBA Season

3 of 31

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Prediction: Kyrie Irving Will Play for the Nets This Season...Probably

Kyrie Irving doesn't want to get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets want him to. Since he hasn't and has shown few signs that will change, the Nets made it abundantly clear in a team statement that they are prepared to move on and start the season without Irving.

But will he be around to finish the campaign? Yes. At some point this season, the 29-year-old will rejoin his Brooklyn Nets teammates. It will be awkward. It will be uncomfortable. It will result in his once again being the center of attention, even as he professes that he doesn't want to be.

While he will likely return, don't be surprised if he decides to call it quits from the NBA soon after. Basketball may be what he does best, but it's clear that Irving sees himself being called to things that go above and beyond the game. So look for a career shift on Irving's part in the coming years, with one last pitstop in Brooklyn to finish out this season with the Nets.

—Blakely