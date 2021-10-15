3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 6 Loss

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles did enough to make things interesting late Thursday night. But that's not quite enough when you're going up against the Super Bowl champions.

Although the Eagles trimmed a 21-point deficit to six, their comeback attempt fell short, as they took a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with five minutes, 54 seconds to go and then completed a two-point conversion pass to Quez Watkins. However, the Eagles never got the ball back after that.

Philadelphia fell to 2-4 and couldn't orchestrate its first winning streak of the season after knocking off the Carolina Panthers on the road in its previous game.

Here are three takeaways from the Eagles' Week 6 loss.