Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

This Thursday, WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for the 2021 Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

If you didn't get enough of their previous eight matches, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is happening yet again, with Paul Heyman now in the center putting his allegiance in doubt.

A Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Championship has draft and roster implications on the line, Edge seeks vengeance against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, and Goldberg is on his own quest to defeat Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.

Who is most likely to win these matches as well as the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournament finals and everything else set for this card?

Let's go through one more round of predictions as we pick all the winners for Crown Jewel 2021.