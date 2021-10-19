Dark-Horse Destinations for MLB's Biggest 2021-22 Free Agents

1 of 10

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Age: 30

2021 Stats: 33 G, 33 GS, 192.0 IP, 150 H (20 HR), 227 K, 50 BB, 2.81 ERA, 145 ERA+, 5.2 rWAR

In spite of his 4.42 ERA down the stretch of the regular season, Kevin Gausman is positioned to be one of the best pitchers available this winter. What's more, he isn't subject to another qualifying offer and will therefore be free of ties to draft-pick compensation.

A good guess for Gausman's next contract is somewhere in the $100 million range. The San Francisco Giants can surely afford to re-sign him at that rate, but they'll likely face competition from pitching-needy contenders such as the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

But what if the Colorado Rockies also get involved?

The Rockies don't have much to brag about after back-to-back losing seasons, but they might sell Gausman on fitting into a solid starting rotation headed by German Marquez and Kyle Freeland. And given that he's a Colorado native with solid numbers at Coors Field, the man himself might not mind the move.

The big question is whether the Rockies would be willing to cut Gausman an appropriately sized check. But since the team indeed owes its fans something to cheer about and new general manager Bill Schmidt recently hinted that payroll will go up in 2022, this is a never-say-never possibility.