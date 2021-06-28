Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

0 of 8

Morry Gash/Associated Press

With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went.

They just better hope these regrets aren't as painful as the ones we're about to discuss.

We cranked up the ol' "What if..." machine and looked back on critical miscalculations that teams have made with high draft picks since 2010. This involved looking back on picks that could have happened and—save for one notable exception—indeed should have happened.

For simplicity's sake, we'll proceed in chronological order.