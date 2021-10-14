Warriors' Complete 2021-22 Season Preview and Predictions

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are tightrope-walking between two different eras.

While it's possible they commit to one side of the timeline with a major win-now move, the fact that no major trades were brokered over the NBA offseason suggests one may not be coming.

The way the Warriors see it, they don't have to pick a side. If their calculations are light-years ahead, they plan to both compete for a title now and leave the cupboard well-stocked for later.

It's an optimistic aim as few teams in league history have successfully struck this balance. The Warriors' push for greatness today and tomorrow might wind up leaving them short-staffed on both ends. If it works, though, this franchise could get back to being the envy of the basketball world.

This comprehensive guide to Golden State's 2021-22 campaign will highlight roster moves and key storylines, then lay out both best- and worst-case scenarios for this group.