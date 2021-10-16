Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2021-22 MLB Offseason

1 of 10

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Buster Olney of ESPN reported that the qualifying-offer figure for the upcoming offseason would be $18.4 million, down slightly from $18.9 million last winter. Players will have until Dec. 1 to accept or reject the one-year deal. If they reject, their team receives draft-pick compensation, and they will officially become a free agent.

Players cannot receive a qualifying offer more than once in their career, and players who were traded in-season are not eligible to be extended a qualifying offer. Despite those restrictions, there is no shortage of candidates for QOs this winter. We've grouped them into three categories based on their likelihood of receiving one:

Locks: Michael Conforto, Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, Robbie Ray, Carlos Rodon, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story

50-50: Anthony DeSclafani, Jon Gray, Yusei Kikuchi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Noah Syndergaard, Chris Taylor, Justin Verlander

Long shots: Brandon Belt, Mark Canha, Raisel Iglesias, Steven Matz, Alex Wood

No one from the "locks" group will accept their QO, as all nine stand to cash in with multi-year deals in free agency.

The most likely candidate to accept is Jon Gray. The Rockies held him at the trade deadline in hopes of retaining him going forward. Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard could both opt for pillow contracts in their return from injury, while everyone in the "long shots" group would likely jump at the opportunity to accept.

The most compelling case might be Yusei Kikuchi. The Mariners have an option in his contract this offseason that would trigger a four-year, $66 million extension. If they decline it, it becomes a $13 million player option for 2022. If that is declined, he would then become a candidate for a qualifying offer.

One way or another, expect multiple players to accept that $18.4 million salary figure in 2022.