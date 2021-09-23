Fresh Predictions for Top 2021-22 MLB Free Agents with Offseason Approaching

1 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

2021 Stats: 32 G, 32 GS, 174.0 IP, 156 H (16 HR), 154 K, 42 BB, 3.00 ERA, 132 ERA+, 3.2 rWAR

2022 Age: 31

As it was only after his most recent outing that his ERA finally reached the 3.00 threshold, Marcus Stroman has been about as consistent as any pitcher in the majors this year.

Between his 5'7", 180-pound frame and modest strikeout numbers, Stroman doesn't resemble the modern No. 1 starter. Yet he did save himself from wear and tear by opting out of the 2020 season, and his bona fides as a pitcher show best in his 85th-percentile walk rate and seventh-ranked ground-ball percentage.

After accepting one last November, Stroman will be exempt from receiving the qualifying offer again this winter. He thus won't be tied to draft-pick compensation, which can only help him find a deal to his liking.

Such a deal might reside somewhere between where Madison Bumgarner (five years, $85 million) and Zack Wheeler (five years, $118 million) ended up two years ago. But since Stroman is a year older now than they were then, he might have to settle for one fewer year.

The Mets can certainly afford to re-sign Stroman, and he might not need much convincing if the money is right. He is, after all, a New York native whose style works well in tandem with an infield defense that ranks second in MLB in outs above average.

Prediction: Mets for 4 years, $92 million