Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

0 of 15

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason.

This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.

For teams that miss out on those top-tier players, the trade market could be the preferred alternative, and Ketel Marte, Whit Merrifield, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are among the top names who could be dealt.

Ahead we've come up with one trade prediction for each MLB team as a preview of sorts for the offseason. Buyers were paired with sellers, so we're breaking down 15 trades with each team involved in one deal.