3 Players the Packers Should Consider to Cover the Jaire Alexander Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will be without Jaire Alexander for at least the next few weeks.

Green Bay placed its top cornerback on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The team has to look internally and externally to find the best possible replacement for Alexander.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters before the Week 5 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals that the team is hopeful Alexander does not need surgery for the shoulder, per Bill Huber of the Associated Press.

"It's one of those things we're going to let heal and see where it's at down the line before making that determination (on surgery)," LaFleur said. "But we're hopeful that it'll heal the right way and he'll be back with us in a matter of weeks."

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Packers are bringing in Quinton Dunbar to help fill Alexander's defensive role.

The Packers called on rookie Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan and Kevin King to take up most of the cornerback snaps in Week 5's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green Bay's coaching staff could decide more help is needed outside of Dunbar, and that could lead to an exploration of the trade market.