3 Reasons the Bears Should Be Sellers at the 2021 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 13, 2021
3 Reasons the Bears Should Be Sellers at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline
There are a lot of reasons for Chicago Bears fans to be optimistic. The team sits at 3-2 with back-to-back wins, and Justin Fields has taken the reins at quarterback.
Just one game short of the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North, the Bears are on pace to be a factor in the NFC wild-card race if not challenge the Packers for the division.
There's also reason to pump the brakes, though.
As the November 2 trade deadline gets closer every week, teams are going to start putting themselves in the two camps: buyers or sellers.
While the Bears are fielding a competitive team, they should be sellers at the deadline to acquire draft picks. Here are three reasons why.
The Justin Fields Window Has Just Opened
It's no secret that a quarterback's rookie contract sets up a limited opportunity for teams to put together a Super Bowl contender. Over the next four years, Justin Fields is likely going to be the quarterback of the Chicago Bears and cost them no more than $6 million in any season.
If he can play anywhere near the level the Bears are hoping, it's going to set the team up to be aggressive in its team building.
But we are in Year 1 of that process. There's no reason to rush those moves just because Fields is on the roster and the Bears have put together a few early-season wins.
As the Bears continue to work Fields into the offense and figure out what he can do, this is going to be a transitional season. As encouraging as the early results are, this team is not a contender and shouldn't be confused for one.
The Bears are one of two teams in the league that sits at 3-2 but has a negative point differential. They are also 14th in ESPN's overall efficiency, indicating that their record could be a bit deceiving.
Being realistic about what can be accomplished the season will keep the Bears from making any moves that would hinder future cap flexibility and team building.
Allen Robinson II Is a Perfect Trade Chip
Even if the best is yet to come for the Bears in 2021, Allen Robinson II is a perfect trade chip.
There's no question that Robinson is a gifted receiver. He's posted 1,000-yard seasons with Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky throwing him the ball. However, he hasn't found success in the offense this season.
Blame it on the quarterback, blame it on the offensive line, blame Robinson himself. For whatever reason, Robinson hasn't produced, bringing in 17 of his 29 targets through five games for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson and the franchise had a rocky offseason in which the team couldn't come to terms on a long-term deal and utilized the franchise tag to keep him.
He's a player who is worth more to other teams than he is to the Bears. That makes him a perfect candidate to be traded, making the Bears sellers.
Robinson Isn't the Only Trade Chip
Robinson is the easiest sell to teams who may be looking to add a piece to a contender, but he's not the only one it makes sense to trade.
For instance, the team has reportedly been looking for a trade partner for Nick Foles for a while now. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Bears have, "leaked that they'd listen to offers" for the quarterback.
With Fields ahead of Andy Dalton and Foles on the depth chart, there's no need for Foles on the roster. However, he's a quarterback with valuable playoff experience who could help a team out who is recovering from an injury.
A team like the Seahawks is content with Geno Smith filling in for Russell Wilson now, but the minute he struggles, the Bears should be working the phones.
Then there's Akiem Hicks. Fowler also reported that the Los Angeles Chargers are interested in the Bears defensive lineman, but his salary figure, which exceeds $10 million, is a problem in trading him.
Hicks is a talented player, but once again, he doesn't fit in with the timeframe the Bears should look to be competing in. If they can get a draft pick that could help them when Fields is in the third and fourth years of his rookie contract it helps them a lot more than Hicks will this season.
All advanced statistics and snap counts via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.