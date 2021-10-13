3 Reasons the Bears Should Be Sellers at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

There are a lot of reasons for Chicago Bears fans to be optimistic. The team sits at 3-2 with back-to-back wins, and Justin Fields has taken the reins at quarterback.

Just one game short of the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North, the Bears are on pace to be a factor in the NFC wild-card race if not challenge the Packers for the division.

There's also reason to pump the brakes, though.

As the November 2 trade deadline gets closer every week, teams are going to start putting themselves in the two camps: buyers or sellers.

While the Bears are fielding a competitive team, they should be sellers at the deadline to acquire draft picks. Here are three reasons why.