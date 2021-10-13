NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and MoreOctober 13, 2021
The opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season is now less than a week away, and the new term will begin with a pair of matchups on Tuesday. After weeks of training camp and preseason contests, thoughts now turn to the games that matter.
While the regular season is rapidly approaching, there's still some uncertainty regarding the status of players such as Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. It's not known when either point guard will be taking the court for the first time this season.
However, even if they're not playing next week, others around the league will be.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Simmons, Irving and more as the season quickly approaches.
5 Teams Have Been Among Top Simmons Suitors
Simmons reported to the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp this week, passed his physical and had a "brief" meeting with the team's front office, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. However, that doesn't guarantee he will be playing anytime soon.
For now, the 25-year-old's status remains in limbo while he also waits to clear health and safety protocols after beginning the onboarding process with a COVID-19 test. But trade rumors continue to swirl.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, there have been five teams that have been the "most determined" suitors for Simmons throughout the offseason: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
Perhaps the Australian will play for Philadelphia, or maybe he'll get dealt to one of these teams or a different franchise. Nothing is set in stone yet, and this saga is still not over.
76ers Not Interested in Trading for Irving
Irving won't be playing for the Brooklyn Nets anytime soon, it seems.
Because he hasn't had a COVID-19 vaccine, he is unable to play in games in New York because of a city mandate. That's why Nets general manager Sean Marks issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that the 29-year-old won't be playing or practicing with the team unless he can fully participate.
Perhaps this could lead to the former No. 1 pick's time in Brooklyn coming to an end after two seasons. And there has already been some thought of a point guard swap between the Nets and 76ers, considering Irving and Simmons aren't practicing and the move could resolve each team's dilemma.
Don't expect to actually see that happen, though. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Philadelphia has "no interest in Irving at the moment."
"From management on down, it seems there is an unsurprising level of skepticism about that pairing working out any better than the Joel Embiid-Simmons duo that is zombified at the moment," he wrote.
So unless Irving becomes eligible or the Nets decide to trade him, this stalemate will likely continue.
Zaire Wade Signs, Heading to G League
Zaire Wade, the son of three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, is heading to the NBA G League.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 19-year-old has signed with the Utah Jazz and is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.
After playing at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, Wade spent a postgraduate year at the Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. It's perhaps not a surprise that his first G League opportunity is coming with the Jazz, as his dad became a part-owner of the team in April.
Salt Lake City opens its 2021-22 season with a matchup against Oklahoma City Thunder Blue on Nov. 5. So it's possible that could be when Wade will be making his G League debut.
Wade opted not to go to college, instead choosing a more unorthodox route that he'll hope can still get him to the NBA in the future.