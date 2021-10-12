3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 5 Win

1 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

You can use every superlative in the book to describe Jackson's second-half performance.

The Baltimore quarterback finished 37-of-43 with 442 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 62 yards.

His comeback and stat line appeared to be dead midway through the third quarter, when he fumbled close to the goal line.

Jackson's morale could have been broken by that turnover and the ensuing Jonathan Taylor touchdown, but he used that as a rallying point. The Colts originally returned that fumble for a touchdown, but it was called back for an illegal forward pass.

Baltimore answered with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was a sign of things to come from its offense. Jackson hit Brown for a 45-yard touchdown pass for the team's first touchdown.

After that point, there was no slowing down Jackson in the comeback attempt. He led four consecutive scoring drives, all of which were longer than 50 yards.

The last two scoring series boasted Baltimore's ability to drive down the field in a crucial situation. Jackson used an 11-play drive to level the score at 25-25, and then he finished off the win with a 10-play, 68-yard drive in overtime.

Jackson's performance should vault him higher in the Most Valuable Player conversation. Josh Allen could be viewed as the favorite for that award after the Buffalo Bills won in Kansas City on Sunday.

Jackson turned a deflating home loss into a victory that Baltimore should rally around to achieve more success in the coming weeks.

Baltimore faces the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati at home in the next two weeks before the Week 8 bye. If Jackson plays like he did in the second half for four quarters, Baltimore could be 6-1 heading into the break.