Xavier Woods for King of the Ring, Queen's Crown Struggles, More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

The October 11 edition of WWE Raw kicked off the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments as well as further setting the stage for a monumental show at Crown Jewel.

Xavier Woods called his shot in December 2020 when he demanded a King of the Ring tournament on an episode of The Bump (h/t Bodyslam.net). He looks to be getting what he wanted, after winning his first-round match against Ricochet. He moves on to face Jinder Mahal, who defeated his New Day teammate, Kofi Kingston, with serious help.

However, the Queen's Crown continues to embarrass the talent involved due to poor booking. No match has lasted even three minutes, even when contests such as Doudrop vs. Natalya are meant to be competitive. Shayna Baszler is the front-runner, but will any of it matter?

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor seemed to be finding their rhythm together these last few weeks, but now they are on the outs. Ali attacked his tag team partner and set a challenge for Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks continued their bid to capture gold, fighting Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The action broke down on Raw with The Man standing tall, but that may not last.

This show did not live up to recent quality thanks to short matches and sloppy execution. However, the talent continue to make the red brand interesting.