Predicting the Breakout AEW and WWE Stars in 2022

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Even with 2022 still a few months away, several stars in both WWE and AEW are bound to break out in a big way in the new year if the trajectories they've been on have been any indication.

WWE's latest Draft should switch things up on Raw and SmackDown in the coming months and, more importantly, present fresh opportunities to those who may not have been getting anywhere prior to the roster shakeup.

The remainder of 2021 should be a time for WWE to get multiple performers back on track so they're in a prime position to shine during WrestleMania season. Bianca Belair and Damian Priest were examples of that last year and now they're among WWE's brightest breakout stars on the roster right now.

Meanwhile, AEW's recent influx of new talent has made its shows more must-see than they've ever been and has created a wealth of dream matches among the established talents. The key in the long run, however, should be to use guys such as Bryan Danielson and CM Punk to help build a foundation for the future.

Thankfully, the promotion has already taken the necessary steps toward familiarizing fans with some of the lesser-known names in an attempt to get them over. AEW has done a commendable job of switching out talent and trying to give everyone an equal opportunity to succeed.

Certain competitors including Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Priest, Riddle and others are virtually guaranteed to hold gold at some point in 2022 because of how they've been booked lately and have already broken out. This list will instead look at those who have yet to truly scratch the surface of super stardom and will be in a far better position at this time next year.