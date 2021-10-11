3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 5 Loss

0 of 3

The San Francisco 49ers put together a valiant effort against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While they weren't able to best their NFC West divisional foe, they did manage to contain Kyler Murray and an offense that had been rolling.

Quarterback Trey Lance had a respectable showing in his first NFL start, which was sparked by yet another Jimmy Garoppolo injury (calf). The rookie was far from perfect, but he managed to keep the 49ers in the game with his legs and his arm.

While the 49ers cannot feel great about the loss or their 2-3 start to the season, they cannot be counted out just yet. San Francisco has a long way to go to catch Arizona in the division, but it proved on Sunday that it can hang with the Cardinals even under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Here's what else we learned during San Francisco's 17-10 loss in Week 5.