3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 5 Win

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After an emotionally draining loss to former quarterback Tom Brady in Week 4, the New England Patriots were a little off on Sunday. New England was flat early against the one-win Houston Texans and needed to stage a fourth-quarter comeback to walk away victorious.

The Patriots did win, though, which keeps their playoff dreams alive. At 2-3, New England isn't likely to challenge the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East—Buffalo made a statement during its 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs—but it can hold out hope for a wild-card berth.

As things stand, the Patriots are a flawed team, but they appear to be trending in a positive direction. On Sunday, they proved that they can beat the teams they're supposed to beat, which is the first step to a successful campaign.

Here's what else we learned during New England's 25-22 win over the Texans.