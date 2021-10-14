CM Punk and the Most Over Stars in WWE and AEW Right Now

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The wrestling business has always been about the reaction. While individual matches and moments can be special on their own, it is the attention they get from fans that elevates things to another level.

There is a reason that crowds returning to events was of such importance. The energy and life that can change the way everyone perceives events and stars returned to arenas.

WrestleMania 37 was special because there was a packed stadium of people watching, and All Out 2021 was one of the biggest moments in All Elite Wrestling history thanks to the crowd reaction.

Every wrestler craves to be over with the audience. They want fans to love or hate them based on the character they play. That impact can resonate in a way that cannot be matched by anything else.

While there are many wrestlers who are over with the crowd in WWE and AEW, only a select few can truly transcend labels. These are the performers who make their mark at a level almost no one can match, including stars such as CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

This list does not include anyone who is not actively competing. John Cena may have wrestled at SummerSlam, but he is not an active competitor. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock don't count, either, even though they can turn up on a show from time to time.