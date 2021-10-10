The Case for Finn Balor as King of the Ring, AEW's Bobby Fish, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE's King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments get underway, so do the predictions for who fans see winning in each. A lot of talent is set to participate in the men's bracket, but no name makes more sense to capture the crown than Finn Balor.

The inaugural universal champion is coming off a controversial loss to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and needs a notable victory to get him back on track. He's already advanced to the semifinals following his win on SmackDown, and all signs point to him being the one to ultimately emerge victorious.

Between being drafted to Raw and his strong showing on Friday night, Balor is riding a wave of momentum right now much like All Elite Wrestling's Bobby Fish.

In less than two months, the multitime tag team champ went from getting released by WWE to debuting on Dynamite and signing a full-time deal with AEW soon after. He's continuing to kill it even as he enters the twilight of his career, and the best may be yet to come from him.

This week's Quick Takes will tackle why Balor is the best choice to win King of the Ring as well as Fish joining AEW. The brand-new TBS Championship, WWE's lack of focus on the women's division and the WWE draft selections of Gable Steveson and Ridge Holland will also be analyzed.