Packers News: Jaire Alexander Won't Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander could return at some point this season after he and the team ruled out surgery on his right shoulder, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

Alexander, 24, was injured in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. He has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, and coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander could still be placed on injured reserve.

"It's just one of those things we're going to let heal and see where it's at down the line before making that determination," LaFleur said, per Demovsky. "But we're hopeful that it'll heal the right way and he'll be back with us in a matter of weeks."

Alexander, the No. 18 pick in the 2018 draft, has blossomed into one of the league's top corners. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was a second-team All-Pro. This year, Alexander has recorded 13 tackles with one interception and three passes defensed.

Despite giving up an early touchdown against the Steelers, Alexander was on his way to another strong outing.

He's a standout piece in what has been a middling pass defense. Opposing quarterbacks have a 100.2 rating against the Packers this season, per ESPN.com, the 18th-best mark in the league. Those figures could get worse with Alexander likely out at least a few weeks.

Green Bay will have to rely on rookie cornerback Eric Stokes and fifth-year pro Kevin King in Alexander's absence. Stokes' playing time has increased as the season has gone on, and he snagged his first career interception against the Steelers. King missed the last two games with an illness and a concussion but should be ready for Week 5 after practicing in full Friday.