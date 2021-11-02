WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2November 2, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2
After a huge NXT Halloween Havoc, the landscape changed. Almost every NXT championship has changed hands in the last few weeks, and that made the November 2 edition a chance for new challengers to emerge.
Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis had already spooked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at Lumis' house, but this week they would fight the duo one on one in a wrestling ring.
Continuing to build their alliance, Von Wagner teamed with Kyle O'Reilly against Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.
Dakota Kai returned to action after costing Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Championship, fighting the underdog skater Cora Jade.
Cameron Grimes stepped into Duke Hudson's Poker Room, looking to win big while Tony D'Angelo joined Lashing Out with Lash Legend after weeks of campaigning for an opportunity.
This was not even to mention the fallout of victories by Tommaso Ciampa, Imperium, Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction. WWE NXT 2.0 had a major rebuilding show set up for the night.
Mandy Rose Addresses NXT 2.0
Mandy Rose talked herself up as the new NXT women's champion. She then celebrated the victory of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The other members of Toxic Attraction were backstage, laying out Zoey Stark, which set off Io Shirai.
The Genius of the Sky walked out to challenge Rose. The champion attacked Shirai, targeting her injured back after the ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc. As Rose gloated, Shirai suplexed her into the corner to set up a moonsault. Dolin and Jayne arrived to save the champion.
Toxic Attraction beat down Shirai until Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter evened the odds, sending the heels running. Rose found Dakota Kai backstage, who stated she was only focused on ending Raquel Gonzalez.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a perfectly fine promo opener. Rose talked up her crew and set the stage for her next challenger. Rose will massively benefit from working with Shirai, one of the best women's wrestlers on the roster. The Genius of the Sky is set in NXT, so she can take the loss to build up the champion.
Toxic Attraction was immediately embarrassed by a makeshift trio, which seems counterproductive. Wade Barrett made the comparison to The Bloodline, but even when Roman Reigns and The Usos are sent running, they look dangerous. Rose, Dolin and Jayne just looked scared by the first people to get in their way.
Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade
Dakota Kai showed no remorse in a vicious attack of Cora Jade. While Jade tried to get her usual surprise roll-up on The Captain of Team Kick, Kai refused to even let her shoulders stay down. She ended the match with a kaio kick.
Kai dragged Jade outside and into position. She placed a table over her then decided against dealing more damage. She did leave Jade's skateboard on top of her fallen opponent.
Result
Kai def. Jade by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was a solid win for Kai, who did not even entertain the idea that Jade could upset her. However, there were more than a few awkward moments. It seemed like the women were not on the same page in what should have been a more impactful sprint.
The aftermath was also odd. It may make more sense as Kai reveals more about her new character, but leaving Jade on the floor with a table and skateboard over her did not make much of an impact. It was surprising not to see Gonzalez appear, but she was likely selling the impact of her match.
Robert Stone vs. Xyon Quinn
MSK talked at a bus stop, waiting for their bus to arrived to take them to a coach that could get them back on track after a loss.
Robert Stone called out Xyon Quinn after sending the manager through a table. In a romper, Stone sang Franky Monet's theme, challenging Quinn to match him. Quinn sang Shawn Michaels' theme until Stone slapped him.
Quinn did not waste anytime after that, hitting a swinging Samoan drop into a Jackhammer for a quick win. Elektra Lopez expressed her admiration of Quinn showing a new side when he met her backstage.
Result
Quinn def. Stone by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
Stone does not have a future in karaoke, and neither does Quinn. This was an embarrassing segment that did not accomplish anything. While Quinn showed some personality, it was not anything that helped solidify him as a performer.
The idea has been to sell him as a lady's man. However, singing "Sexy Boy" did not make that work at all. He just looked goofy in a way that could have invalidated his mean streak.
Kyle O'Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde (w/ Elektra Lopez)
Von Wagner threw around Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza until the two chop him down with a series of double team moves. After a multi-minute beatdown, Wagner escaped the heel corner and tagged in Kyle O'Reilly.
The veteran was rolling until Elektra Lopez distracted him until Mendoza hit KOR with a chop block. While Wagner tried to make the save, the miscommunication between Wagner and O'Reilly cost them. Wagner got stacked up for three by Wilde, who put his feet on the ropes.
Result
Mendoza and Wilde def. KOR and Wilde by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a smartly booked tag team match that showcased the talent of Legado Del Fantasma as a team. Wilde and Mendoza dominated and continued to cut off the less experience tag team.
While KOR and Wagner are more likely to dethrone Imperium down the road, it does not make sense for the developing team to defeat one of NXT's best established alliances. Mendoza and Wilde cannot lose momentum for the sake of a new team.
It will be fun to see how the face team can recover from this moment. It is far more interesting to watch a tag team that does not immediately click.
Andre Chase vs. Bron Breakker
Cameron Grimes joined Duke Hudson's Poker Room, and he showed some surprising beginner's luck even as he spent more time flirting with one of players.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams promised to beat Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Andre Chase told the two that he would have their back in the tag team match. McKenzie Mitchell told Chase that some people were calling him a coward after last week.
An angry Chase called out anyone to challenge him. Bron Breakker accepted that shot. The Professor got the big man moving early and wore him down with strikes. However, Breakker responded with shoulder blocks and hit a military press powerslam for the win.
Afterward, Breakker took a microphone and admitted that Tommaso Ciampa was the man. However, he still promised he would beat the NXT champion or die trying.
Result
Breakker def. Chase by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fun squash. Chase has established his entertaining jobber persona in a way that is truly beginning to work. He was well suited for this moment, challenging Breakker for a moment before getting laid out.
It is hard to say how long he will last in NXT 2.0, but he has been established well for a transition to Raw or SmackDown in the same role. He won't pick up big wins. However, he can certainly make an impression while putting over bigger stars.
Solo Sikoa vs. Jeet Rama
Imperium promised to dominate the NXT tag team division. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne told them to watch their six-woman tag match next week, clearly flirting with Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner.
Lashing Out with Lash Legend talked about the Halloween Havoc costumes before bringing out Tony D'Angelo. After talking to Mark, who he had made disappear recently, D'Angelo called out Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa.
Solo Sikoa sent Jeet Rama into the corner and hit a hip attack in the corner before a side kick left Rama laying. Sikoa finished his opponent off with a diving splash.
Result
Sikoa def. Rama by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
The younger brother of The Usos, Sikoa did not do anything to differentiate himself from his high profile family. That didn't mean it was a bad squash match. He clearly got himself over with a crowd that refused to acknowledge him last week.
However, if the goal is not for him to join The Bloodline within the year, he will need to do more in his matches. He has talent in his blood, and he showed out in a short match. He is just seeking his own style.