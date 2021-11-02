WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After a huge NXT Halloween Havoc, the landscape changed. Almost every NXT championship has changed hands in the last few weeks, and that made the November 2 edition a chance for new challengers to emerge.

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis had already spooked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at Lumis' house, but this week they would fight the duo one on one in a wrestling ring.

Continuing to build their alliance, Von Wagner teamed with Kyle O'Reilly against Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Dakota Kai returned to action after costing Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women's Championship, fighting the underdog skater Cora Jade.

Cameron Grimes stepped into Duke Hudson's Poker Room, looking to win big while Tony D'Angelo joined Lashing Out with Lash Legend after weeks of campaigning for an opportunity.

This was not even to mention the fallout of victories by Tommaso Ciampa, Imperium, Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction. WWE NXT 2.0 had a major rebuilding show set up for the night.