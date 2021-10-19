WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 19

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 promised a show building up to NXT Halloween Havoc for October 19.

The big match was a tag team clash where Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker would need to work together in fighting one of the best tag teams in NXT, Grizzled Young Veterans.

In a Triple Threat with stakes for Halloween Havoc, the three tag teams needed to choose a representative to earn a shot to spin The Wheel in the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships match the next week. Io Shirai or Zoey Stark would compete against Gigi Dolin or Jacy Jayne as well as Indi Hartwell or Persia Pirotta.

Odyssey Jones had a mission to end his rivalry with Andre Chase in a definitive result that could potentially shut The Professor up.

Every NXT event needs a host, and LA Knight and Grayson Waller both wanted the honor for Halloween Havoc. The two would compete for that right.

Tony D'Angelo made a memorable debut for a welcoming crowd, picking up his first win. He would fight again this week against another NXT talent.

This show was not going to match the excitement for Halloween Havoc, but it had a chance to set the stage with a well-wrestled show.