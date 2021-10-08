3 Takeaways from Rams' Week 5 Win

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Coming off a short week of practice, the Los Angeles Rams' offense got off to a slow start Thursday night. However, the unit came out much improved in the second half to ensure the team avoided a second loss to an NFC West rival in a span of five days.

Los Angeles used a big second half to down the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 at Lumen Field. The Rams improved to 4-1, which has them a half-game back of the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals, who are 4-0 after defeating L.A. this past Sunday.

The Rams took their first lead on Thursday when Darrell Henderson Jr. had a five-yard touchdown run with seven minutes, 56 seconds to go in the third quarter, and they led the rest of the way.

Seattle tried to pull off a late comeback, but Matt Gay's 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Los Angeles.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams' Week 5 win.